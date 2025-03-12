Nathan Aspinall is ready to battle to make target of Premier League top four and Finals Night

Nathan Aspinall will always back himself to bring out big performances in the Premier League, and he has certainly started with a bang in 2025.

While Aspinall's inclusion in the Premier League was questioned when the line-up was announced, he has since made it into two finals, only lost one quarter-final, and sits third in the table behind Luke Littler and Luke Humphries.

That puts him level on points with Michael van Gerwen heading into Night Six in Nottingham and one clear of Gerwyn Price in fifth.

Aspinall has often been in and around the conversation of making it to Finals Night in the Premier League, agonisingly finishing fifth in 2024.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler said he thought a pint was thrown at Nathan Aspinall during his walk-on ahead of the final between the two in Brighton which appeared to spark a exchange between him and the match referee

But, he knows if he can keep battling to big wins, he can make sure he will be at London's O2 Arena where anything can happen on the night.

"This is my fifth go at the Premier League, still not won it, been very close once. I just love playing in the Premier League, it brings the best out of me. Week in, week out, big venues, big crowds, big stages, all eyes on you, no hiding," Aspinall said.

"I've got to play everything this year as well because of what I'm defending, but I'm relishing the challenge and I think the more I play the better I get, the confidence will come back very, very quickly.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Humphries hit a nine-darter but lost to Rob Cross in the quarter-finals; Cross then hit a nine-darter in his semi-final loss to Nathan Aspinall

"My target is always to make top four, then it's all on the night. Any of the top four that make it after 16 weeks can win it on that night, but the eight players that are in it this year are all fantastic.

"You know, I think there's a couple playing better than the rest of us, but darts is all about the night and all eight of us can beat each other.

"We all know that, the crowd all know that, the fans all know that and I think that's what makes the Premier League so exciting."

Image: Premier League Darts table

So, with Aspinall making early moves in darts' biggest roadshow, has he decided what success would look like? Alongside his top-four ambitions he does want to achieve something else: Enjoying the experience every week.

"A successful Premier League campaign for me? I'm not going to go what the rest of them say and probably say win it, which I'm guessing they've all said," he added.

"For me it is going out every week, enjoying it and making the top four."

Where does the Premier League head next?

Image: Premier League in Nottingham

The Premier League continues at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham on Thursday, March 13 as Luke Humphries and Luke Littler meet in a titanic encounter. Watch Night Six of Premier League Darts, in Nottingham, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.