Luke Littler: Teenager 'best in the world' and nobody can stop him, says Gerwyn Price
Gerwyn Price waxed lyrical about Luke Littler after beating him in Night Six of the Premier League in Nottingham; He believes Littler is becoming unstoppable; watch Premier League Darts every Thursday night live on Sky Sports until the final in London on May 29
Friday 14 March 2025 00:01, UK
Gerwyn Price believes Luke Littler is the "best in the world" and is becoming unstoppable, despite beating him on Night Six of the Premier League in Nottingham.
Price stunned Littler 6-3 in the final to win his second title of the season and move up to third place in the table with 12 points.
Despite his loss in the final, Littler now sits top of the Premier League table on 16 points, with Luke Humphries in second on 15 - the world No 2 and world No 1 becoming close to dead certs to make it through to Finals Night.
Although Price got the better of the reigning world champion in Nottingham, he believes that Littler still has gears he has not reached yet, meaning he will be unstoppable for both the legends already playing the sport.
"I wanted to get another win over Luke just to keep on top. He's one of the best in the world and he's going to be for the next few years. He's going to get better and better," Price said on Sky Sports.
"I praise him every single day. I think he'll beat Phil Taylor's records and there is no one in the PDC that will stop him.
"Only the younger generations can stop him, we can't stop him. He's going to get better and better."
"Littler has done wonders for the sport. We all need to start winning now because in the next few years he is going to be unbeatable.
"He's taken the sport to new levels and he deserves everything he gets."
While Price waxed lyrical about his opponent, it was clear with his win he was full of confidence.
"I'm trying to be more positive. Before the Worlds I had some help from a sports psychologist to put my frame of mind in the right place," Price added.
"It's hard with all the travelling but I'm happy to get the win tonight, especially over Luke, because I don't think it'll last long.
"You know you need to play well to break these players."
Mardle: Price has got his swagger back
Sky Sports' Wayne Mardle is more than happy to see the Welshman back enjoying his darts and believes the sport is better off for it.
"Price is a real nice guy and to see someone unhappy is awful. He's got some swagger back and a smile on his face and that will happen when you're winning," Mardle said.
"He's said he wants to enjoy it more and it seems he is."
He also sees Price's evaluation of Littler as one to keep an eye on given Price has taken on the best of the best throughout his career.
"To win 16 world titles in this current environment, more money will come into the game, means young players are going to practice more and get better, maybe there's another Littler out there," he added.
"That's how much Price rates Littler and he's played against Anderson and MVG.
"Last year, he looked broken. To pick himself the way he has, that takes some mental fortitude. It's coming out and now he's up and running."
Where does the Premier League head next?
The Premier League continues on Thursday March 20 from the Utilita Arena in Cardiff as Luke Humphries faces off with Michael van Gerwen. Watch Night Seven of Premier League Darts, in Liverpool, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.
