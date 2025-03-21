Luke Littler nine-darter: 'Scary' 18-year-old benefits from week off before Premier League heroics in Cardiff

Luke Littler revealed his preparation for hitting a brilliant nine-darter as he won Night Seven of the Premier League in Cardiff was "a week off".

Littler came up with perfection in the fourth leg of the final against Michael van Gerwen, with hitting two 180s then T20, T17 and D15 to send the already wild Cardiff crowd into a frenzy.

The reigning world champion then went onto wrap up the match in a 6-4 win to claim his third nightly win of the Premier League in 2025, adding to victories on Night Two in Glasgow and Night Five in Brighton.

It is the third nine-dart of the 2025 Premier League after both Luke Humphries and Rob Cross hit nine-dart legs in Brighton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler nails a superb nine-dart finish against Van Gerwen

While Littler seems to only be getting better and better in the Premier League, with the 18-year-old now six points clear at the top of the table, he claims that he does not need much preparation to hit his best.

"I have been playing very well," Littler told Sky Sports.

"I have not picked my darts up since last Thursday - I had a week off to chill. But to come here and win and be six points clear, I am comfortable.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler reacts to hitting a nine-darter in the final against Van Gerwen and how important the Night Seven Premier League victory is to him

"All players have to have a rest and after the performance tonight, I will have another week off!

"I just want to get to the O2 [for May's play-offs] as quick as possible.

"I have put myself in a really good position and I do want to finish No 1. Last year I didn't want No 1, this year I want to try and stay there. I was happy with my doubles tonight but there is plenty more to come."

For Sky Sports Darts' Laura Turner, it was "scary" to hear that Littler is reaching such heights with a lack of practice and just goes to show how many more gears he will have as his career continues on its astronomical trajectory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler surged past Rob Cross 6-2 in Cardiff during their semi-final

"It is scary to hear that Littler still has more levels to reach. He looks so relaxed, was laughing in places, had a giggle with the crowd," Turner said.

"He is going to take some stopping, not just in the Premier League but in all tournaments.

"As for Van Gerwen, he stuck in the match and almost timed it perfectly. He should take a lot from making this final. He showed why he is a champion."

Image: How the Premier League table looks after Night Seven in Cardiff

Where does the Premier League head next?

Image: Newcastle is the next stop on the Premier League Darts roadshow as we reach the halfway mark

The Premier League continues on Thursday March 27 from the Utilita Arena in Newcastle and you can watch it, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW