Stephen Bunting admits to nerves as winless run in Premier League continues after latest Luke Littler victory

Stephen Bunting admits nerves are getting the better of him as he continues his search for a first Premier League win this season.

The Bullet currently sits bottom of the table and remains the only player yet to win a match after he suffered his latest quarter-final defeat to Chris Dobey in Cardiff on Night Seven.

Bunting returned to the Premier League format for the first time in a decade this year after reaching the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship, where he was beaten by eventual champion Luke Littler.

But it has been seven consecutive losing nights for the fan favourite, who finished eighth in his last Premier League campaign back in 2015.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler nails a superb nine-dart finish against Van Gerwen

"Absolutely gutted," Bunting wrote on X on Thursday night. "So sorry to all who support me. Practiced so well tonight and unfortunately it just didn't happen on the stage.

"I'll keep giving it my all guys and keep believing. I'm making myself so nervous because I care and want to perform to my best instead of just relaxing and letting it happen. See you all next week. I'll work hard and make sure I'll improve. X."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler reacts to hitting a nine-darter in the final against Van Gerwen and how important the Night Seven Premier League victory is to him

Littler produced a stunning nine-darter on his way to a 6-4 victory over Michael van Gerwen to clinch another nightly win on Thursday.

It was the world champion's third victorious night of the campaign to leave him with a six-point advantage at the top of the table ahead of second-placed Luke Humphries.

The world-conquering Littler awaits yet again for Bunting when the pair face off in a top vs bottom clash on Night Eight in Newcastle.

Image: How the Premier League table looks after Night Seven in Cardiff

Where does the Premier League head next?

Image: Newcastle is the next stop on the Premier League Darts roadshow as we reach the halfway mark

The Premier League continues on Thursday March 27 from the Utilita Arena in Newcastle and you can watch it, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW