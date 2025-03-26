Chris Dobey ready for Newcastle homecoming despite Premier League pressure

Chris Dobey had a night to remember last time he headed to Newcastle in the Premier League and he knows the atmosphere in 2025 will be no different.

When Geordie lad Dobey arrived at the Utilita Arena back in 2023, Going Home (Theme of the Local Hero) by Mark Knopfler, the song played at St James' Park before his beloved Newcastle United kick-off, rang out with 'Hollywood' soaking in every moment.

Now he heads to Tyneside for the halfway mark of darts' biggest roadshow just a couple of weeks after his beloved Newcastle picked up the Carabao Cup trophy, their first domestic trophy in 70 years.

Dobey was at Wembley for the history-making clash with Liverpool and while Dobey might be under some pressure in terms of points in the Premier League, having picked up just his second win of the tournament on Night Seven with victory over Stephen Bunting in the quarter-finals in Cardiff, he is focused on performing on his home turf "for everybody" to make sure it is another big occasion for Newcastle.

"I'm delighted to get this opportunity again, because not many people can say they can play in front of a home crowd, and this will be the third time I've done so. So yeah, it's a massive occasion, and yeah, I'm looking forward to it," Dobey said.

"It's unbelievable, especially because I use the song Local Hero, which is a big thing in Newcastle. I had the flags out the last time, and yeah, it's just a massive occasion for me, playing in front of friends and family from all over.

"I think I'm doing it more so for everybody and not just for myself, so there are a few nerves, but you kind of brush that aside and you've just got to enjoy the moment and try not to put any pressure on yourself."

Although Dobey is second from bottom in the Premier League table currently and, as such, faces the prospect of world no 1 Luke Humphries on Thursday night, he is focused on just doing as much as he can to put himself "in the mix" on May 29.

"I just want to go out and enjoy it and put yourself in the mix to try and make that playoffs. Give yourself a chance on the last night. I think that'll be a good campaign," he added.

"Pushing on from two years ago, I did have a good campaign and I didn't get the results I wanted, but I did play well. I was getting 100-plus averages putting in against me nearly every week, but yeah, I didn't do well on that."

Where does the Premier League head next?

Image: The Premier League now heads to Newcastle as we hit the halfway mark

The Premier League continues on Thursday March 27 from the Utilita Arena in Newcastle and you can watch it, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.

