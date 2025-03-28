Luke Littler: Premier League leader admits he can't get in the head of rival Gerwyn Price after latest win in Newcastle

After polishing off a fourth Premier League nightly win in eight attempts, reigning champion Luke Littler admits he just can't get in the mind of rival Gerwyn Price.

Littler has been the out-and-out dominant force in the Premier League so far, sitting on 26 points at the top of the table at the halfway mark - eight points ahead of Luke Humphries, who he beat 6-1 Thursday's final.

The teenager has picked up nightly wins with ease, his latest win on Night Eight in Newcastle adding to his Night Two triumph in Glasgow, Night Five success in Brighton and Night Seven victory in Cardiff.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Not only that, he hit a nine-darter on Night Seven in Cardiff, clinching the first televised nine-darter to finish on D15, and has surpassed a century of maximums for the 2025 Premier League season with the rest of the competition yet to reach the half-century mark.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at both of Luke Littler's Premier League nine-darters during impressive displays against Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries.

Despite such achievements, one player is still yet to fall under the pressure of playing Littler and that is the 'Iceman' Price.

Littler has not yet beaten Price in the 2025 Premier League and the Welshman has got the better of the world no 2 on their last six meetings, leading Littler to admit that he might be in the mind of some players, but not Price.

"I said to Luke (Humphries) there, I don't know how we played that game, we were both tired. But that's what happens when you have to play three games in a night, you can get tired... I'm just glad that I dug myself over the line," Littler told Sky Sports following his win in Newcastle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After securing a fourth nightly Premier League darts win, Luke Littler says he felt tired before his clash against Humphries and admitted he initially didn't want to get up on stage.

"As a player you should always be playing against the board, but I'm playing too well for them not to be playing against the board as well as me.

"I've got a few of them, just not Gezzy [Price]."

For Sky Sports Darts' Wayne Mardle, reigning world champion Littler showed that Price remains an obstacle to his continued dominance.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Mardle discusses Luke Littler's amazing form and how certain players fear playing against the World champion.

"Gezzy [is] maybe a little bit in his head. He can't get the better of Gezzy, can he?" Mardle said. "But to hear him say it...

"And we've seen players - not just this week, but in recent weeks = that are underperforming against him and find him one hell of a chore, and of course he's an amazing player.

"I don't believe any player actually comes up and just plays the board, by the way. He's 18, he'll learn.

"Joking aside, it's one of those where you need to play the player and see what they're doing, but I do believe that they're really concerned with what he can do to them, and he's annihilating a lot of players."

Where does the Premier League head next?

The Premier League continues at the Uber Arena, Berlin on Thursday, April 3 as Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price clash in a titanic encounter, while Luke Littler takes on Chris Dobey. Watch Night Nine of Premier League Darts, in Berlin, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ from 6pm - stream with NOW.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW