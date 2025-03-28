Beau Greaves: Brilliant 'Beau 'n' Arrow' secures third Development Tour title of 2025

Beau Greaves averaged 100.68 in defeating Henry Coates 5-3 to claim her third Development Tour title of 2025.

The 21-year-old conceded just seven legs in eight matches as she overcame Lewis Gurney, Joey Spitse, Keenan Carr, Wessel Tempelaars, David Schlichting, Damian Vetjens and Charlie Manby before beating Coates in the final to claim Development Tour Six title.

The Development Tour is the youth circuit of the PDC. This tour is open to players ages 16 through to 23. Players who turn 24 during the season may continue to compete.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The numbers one and two receive an invitation to the World Darts Championship, plus a Tour Card for 2026 and 2027. The ranking winner also gets to compete in the Grand Slam of Darts.

Where does the Premier League head next?

The Premier League continues at the Uber Arena, Berlin on Thursday, April 3 as Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price clash in a titanic encounter, while Luke Littler takes on Chris Dobey. Watch Night Nine of Premier League Darts, in Berlin, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ from 6pm - stream with NOW.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW