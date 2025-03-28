Beau Greaves: Brilliant 'Beau 'n' Arrow' secures third Development Tour title of 2025
Doncaster star Beau Greaves claims third Development Tour title of 2025; watch Premier League Darts live on Sky Sports every Thursday, up to and including the Play-Offs at London's O2 arena on May 29
Friday 28 March 2025 15:51, UK
Beau Greaves averaged 100.68 in defeating Henry Coates 5-3 to claim her third Development Tour title of 2025.
The 21-year-old conceded just seven legs in eight matches as she overcame Lewis Gurney, Joey Spitse, Keenan Carr, Wessel Tempelaars, David Schlichting, Damian Vetjens and Charlie Manby before beating Coates in the final to claim Development Tour Six title.
The Development Tour is the youth circuit of the PDC. This tour is open to players ages 16 through to 23. Players who turn 24 during the season may continue to compete.
- Premier League darts 2025: Schedule, format, venues, players
- Darts in 2025: Key dates for Premier League and more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW
- Choose the sports notifications you want! 🔔
The numbers one and two receive an invitation to the World Darts Championship, plus a Tour Card for 2026 and 2027. The ranking winner also gets to compete in the Grand Slam of Darts.
Where does the Premier League head next?
The Premier League continues at the Uber Arena, Berlin on Thursday, April 3 as Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price clash in a titanic encounter, while Luke Littler takes on Chris Dobey. Watch Night Nine of Premier League Darts, in Berlin, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ from 6pm - stream with NOW.
Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW