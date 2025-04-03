Luke Littler reveals backstage Michael van Gerwen mind games in insight into life in darts practice room

Luke Littler has shed light on the ways rival darts players "try to get in each other's heads" ahead of matches - including Michael van Gerwen.

The reigning world champion was speaking ahead of Thursday's Premier League Night Nine in Berlin - which starts at the slightly earlier time of 6pm on Sky Sports Action - during an appearance on the Stick to Football podcast.

Littler beat Van Gerwen in January's World Darts Championship final and the pair would meet again in Thursday's semi-finals in Germany should they each win their first matches against Chris Dobey and Gerwyn Price respectively.

Quizzed on his relationships with other players on the PDC Tour, Littler said: "I travel with Nathan Aspinall, Chris Dobey - we've got the same management team.

"But with the likes of van Gerwen, Luke Humphries we'll talk in the practice room, we'll have banter, try and get in each other's heads a bit.

"Just make it fun in the practice room."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler was booed by some fans in Newcastle ahead of his game against Stephen Bunting on Night 8.

And asked by Gary Neville whether it was like a football tunnel, Littler said: "Van Gerwen, obviously we throw for bull before we go on stage.

"So he throws first and every time I'll go over to him he'll be like 'I'm ready for the bull'. [Littler replies] 'are you Michael, yeah?'

"And he'll go 'how many you want? Three darts, six darts before we throw for the bull?'

"I go 'I'll have nine, Michael' as we always have nine. I always win the bull every time!

"I've been thinking next time I'll say 'you know what Michael, I'll have eight darts'."

'That is Michael for you!' - Littler on MVG's reaction to nine-darter

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at both of Luke Littler's Premier League nine-darters during impressive displays against Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries.

Littler last played Van Gerwen in the Premier League a fortnight ago in Cardiff when he beat the Dutchman in Night Seven's final.

The 18-year-old's 6-4 win included a nine-darter in the fourth leg of the match, which Littler record via two 180s then T20, T17 and D15.

When suggested by Neville that Van Gerwen had not looked happy about the perfect leg, a laughing Littler replied: "That is Michael for you!"

Premier League Night Nine - April 3, Uber Arena, Berlin, 6pm start

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive the full match from Luke Littler's emphatic victory over Luke Humphries as the 18-year-old goes eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Quarter-Finals

Nathan Aspinall vs Stephen Bunting

Luke Humphries vs Rob Cross

Chris Dobey vs Luke Littler

Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price

Watch Premier League Darts every Thursday night live on Sky Sports until the final in London on May 29. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime