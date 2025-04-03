Luke Littler reveals backstage Michael van Gerwen mind games in insight into life in darts practice room
World champion Luke Littler on the practice room before a match with Michael van Gerwen; watch Night Nine of Premier League Darts from Berlin live from 6pm on Thursday evening on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event
Thursday 3 April 2025 12:24, UK
Luke Littler has shed light on the ways rival darts players "try to get in each other's heads" ahead of matches - including Michael van Gerwen.
The reigning world champion was speaking ahead of Thursday's Premier League Night Nine in Berlin - which starts at the slightly earlier time of 6pm on Sky Sports Action - during an appearance on the Stick to Football podcast.
Littler beat Van Gerwen in January's World Darts Championship final and the pair would meet again in Thursday's semi-finals in Germany should they each win their first matches against Chris Dobey and Gerwyn Price respectively.
Quizzed on his relationships with other players on the PDC Tour, Littler said: "I travel with Nathan Aspinall, Chris Dobey - we've got the same management team.
"But with the likes of van Gerwen, Luke Humphries we'll talk in the practice room, we'll have banter, try and get in each other's heads a bit.
"Just make it fun in the practice room."
And asked by Gary Neville whether it was like a football tunnel, Littler said: "Van Gerwen, obviously we throw for bull before we go on stage.
"So he throws first and every time I'll go over to him he'll be like 'I'm ready for the bull'. [Littler replies] 'are you Michael, yeah?'
"And he'll go 'how many you want? Three darts, six darts before we throw for the bull?'
"I go 'I'll have nine, Michael' as we always have nine. I always win the bull every time!
"I've been thinking next time I'll say 'you know what Michael, I'll have eight darts'."
'That is Michael for you!' - Littler on MVG's reaction to nine-darter
Littler last played Van Gerwen in the Premier League a fortnight ago in Cardiff when he beat the Dutchman in Night Seven's final.
The 18-year-old's 6-4 win included a nine-darter in the fourth leg of the match, which Littler record via two 180s then T20, T17 and D15.
When suggested by Neville that Van Gerwen had not looked happy about the perfect leg, a laughing Littler replied: "That is Michael for you!"
Premier League Night Nine - April 3, Uber Arena, Berlin, 6pm start
Quarter-Finals
Nathan Aspinall vs Stephen Bunting
Luke Humphries vs Rob Cross
Chris Dobey vs Luke Littler
Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price
