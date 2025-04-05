International Darts Open: Gerwyn Price, Luke Humphries, Stephen Bunting among those through to last 16
Gerwyn Price, Luke Humphries, Stephen Bunting, Josh Rock, Nathan Aspinall all among names through to last 16 of International Darts Open in Germany; Price seeking record-extending fifth title; The last 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final all take place on Sunday
Saturday 5 April 2025 22:36, UK
Gerwyn Price began his bid for a record-extending fifth title at the International Darts Open with victory over Mike De Decker on Saturday, as Luke Humphries also made a winning start in Riesa.
Day Two of the £175,000 event saw the second round take place across two sessions at the WT Energiesysteme Arena, with Price winning through a high-quality affair against De Decker.
The Welshman has won four of his eight European Tour titles in this event, although he was forced to defy a ton-plus average from the World Grand Prix champion before closing out a 6-4 triumph.
"I love the German crowds, and I love playing in Riesa," declared Price, who averaged 99 and wrapped up proceedings with a 119 checkout.
"When I get support like I do here, things happen for me, and hopefully I can become a five-time champion tomorrow!"
Price's reward for beating De Decker is an all-Premier League tie against Nathan Aspinall, who opened his bid for back-to-back European Tour titles with a 6-1 demolition of Joe Cullen.
"I feel good. I feel confident," insisted Aspinall, who has won each of his last seven meetings against the former Masters champion.
"I've been saying all week that I'm going back-to-back [on the European Tour], and I'm really looking forward to playing Gezzy now."
Price and Aspinall will be joined in the last 16 by world number one Humphries, who kicked off his campaign with a 6-1 thrashing of Dirk van Duijvenbode.
The 30-year-old defied a sluggish start to dispatch the Dutchman, averaging 99, landing five 180s and converting six of his ten attempts at double to cap off an accomplished display.
However, the performance of the day was produced by Josh Rock, who averaged 107.61 to see off Gian van Veen 6-4, avenging his defeat to the World Youth Champion in Gottingen a fortnight ago.
Stephen Bunting was another stand-out performer on Saturday, averaging 104.91 in his 6-4 success against Darius Labanauskas, following on from his Premier League exploits in Berlin on Thursday.
The Liverpudlian also landed a 170 checkout on his way to victory, and he will now play Cameron Menzies, who edged out James Wade in a contest that saw both players average in three figures.
Menzies' compatriot Peter Wright also won through a last-leg decider in Riesa, as the 2017 champion fired in a timely 14-darter to account for European Champion Ritchie Edhouse.
Wessel Nijman won six of the last seven legs in his clash against Chris Dobey to set up a meeting with eighth seed Damon Heta, who ran out a comfortable 6-2 winner against Mario Vandenbogaerde.
Ross Smith averaged over a ton and landed five 180s to dismiss Ricardo Pietreczko in similarly emphatic style, while Dave Chisnall swept aside Luke Woodhouse in his opener.
Raymond van Barneveld continued his impressive form with a resounding 6-2 win against fifth seed Jonny Clayton, and Karel Sedlacek now awaits the five-time World Champion on Sunday afternoon.
Czech star Sedlacek dumped out another Dutchman in Danny Noppert to reach the last 16, as former UK Open champion Andrew Gilding eased through with a whitewash win over Richard Veenstra.
Elsewhere, Dimitri Van den Bergh ended his eight-match winless run on the European Tour with a 6-4 victory against French trailblazer Thibault Tricole, which sets up a tussle against German number one Martin Schindler.
Reigning champion Schindler completes the last 16 line-up in Riesa, having received a bye through to Finals Day after his scheduled second round opponent Rob Cross withdrew from the tournament through illness on Friday.
The third round of the International Darts Open will take place on Sunday afternoon, before the tournament concludes with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a bumper evening session.
2025 International Darts Open draw and results
Sunday April 6, last 16
Luke Humphries vs Ross Smith
Damon Heta vs Wessel Nijman
Stephen Bunting vs Cameron Menzies
Raymond van Barneveld vs Karel Sedlacek
Andrew Gilding vs Josh Rock
Gerwyn Price vs Nathan Aspinall
Martin Schindler vs Dimitri Van den Bergh
Dave Chisnall vs Peter Wright
Saturday April 5, Second Round
Afternoon Session
Cameron Menzies 6-5 James Wade
Karel Sedlacek 6-4 Danny Noppert
Ross Smith 6-2 Ricardo Pietreczko
Damon Heta 6-2 Mario Vandenbogaerde
Wessel Nijman 6-3 Chris Dobey
Stephen Bunting 6-4 Darius Labanauskas
Dave Chisnall 6-2 Luke Woodhouse
Evening Session
Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 Thibault Tricole
Raymond van Barneveld 6-2 Jonny Clayton
Gerwyn Price 6-4 Mike De Decker
Luke Humphries 6-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Andrew Gilding 6-0 Richard Veenstra
Peter Wright 6-5 Ritchie Edhouse
Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Joe Cullen
Josh Rock 6-4 Gian van Veen
Martin Schindler Bye (Rob Cross withdrew after the event began)
