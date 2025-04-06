Luke Humphries responds to social media backlash after admitting darts schedule had left him emotionless

World No 1 Luke Humphries has admitted he needs a break from darts after being left "emotionless" from playing too many games.

Humphries, who features weekly in Premier League Darts, participated in the International Darts Open in Germany this weekend - his 11th tournament appearance of 2025.

The 2024 world champion says his mental state has been affected by the relentless schedule, which he labelled a chore.

"I feel a bit emotionless," Humphries said. "I feel like I'm up here and my emotions are all over the place.

"It's not that I don't want to be here, it just seems a chore for me at the moment. I'm playing too much.

"I need to give something away, I need a break. It's not good for my mental state."

Humphries' comments prompted a social media backlash, with fans accusing the 30-year-old of being detached from the real world.

Humphries posted an emotional response to the criticism, which he said would deter him from ever expressing his true feelings to the public again.

"Considering the comments, people not understanding what I meant… [this] will be the last time I ever confess my real feelings to the public," he said.

"Everything I ever say or do just never seems to be good enough for anybody...

"As long as no one complains when we all give the same answers in interviews like robots and not our true feelings. Then everyone I guess will be happy, or as usual will still find a way to moan at us."

Where does the Premier League head next?

The Premier League continues at the AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday, April 10 as home favourite Luke Littler and Gerwyn Price clash in a titanic encounter, while Michael van Gerwen faces Chris Dobey.

Fixtures: Night 11 at AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday, April 10 Quarter-finals Chris Dobey vs Michael van Gerwen Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price Stephen Bunting vs Luke Humphries

Watch Night Nine of Premier League Darts, in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.