Luke Littler supports Luke Humphries after darts schedule leaves former world champion 'emotionless'

Luke Littler has empathised with Luke Humphries after the former world champion admitted he needed a break from darts due to the hectic schedule.

Humphries said he had been left "emotionless" from playing too many games after making his 11th tournament appearance since the turn of the year at the International Darts Open in Germany.

The world No 1, who has previously spoken openly about his struggles with anxiety, described the packed calendar as a chore and suggested it has taken a toll on his mental state.

Littler offered support for his rival as both gear up for the next night of Premier League action in Manchester this Thursday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Mardle examines Luke Littler's TV-ranked tournament stats and how they compare to Michael van Gerwen's numbers back in 2017

"Yeah, totally agree with him," said world champion Littler. "I think Gerwyn Price said the same thing this morning, or last night, I've seen it on Instagram.

"But yeah, it's tough, especially when these players go over to the likes of Riesa, you've got to get trains, you've got to get direct flights, connecting flights, and then you're back home.

"But I think Luke, I think he knows now he has to balance his schedule. Just like myself, just focus on the Premier League."

Image: Luke Humphries' comments that he needs a break from darts prompted a social media backlash from fans

Humphries' comments prompted a social media backlash, with fans accusing the 30-year-old of being detached from the real world.

Humphries posted an emotional response to the criticism, which he said would deter him from ever expressing his true feelings to the public again.

Gerwyn Price echoed the sentiment of Humphries on social media following Sunday's last-16 defeat to Nathan Aspinall in Germany, the Welshman also pointing towards the sport's schedule.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stephen Bunting records a 6-2 win over world number one Luke Humphries to book his place in the final at the Premier League Darts in Berlin

"Gutted to lose today but so happy to be on the way home. Too much darts [at the moment]," he wrote on Instagram.

Littler leads the way at the top of the Premier League table ahead of second-placed Humphries, who resumes his campaign against Stephen Bunting in Manchester having lost to the eventual Night 10 champion in the semi-finals last Thursday.

Where does the Premier League head next?

The Premier League continues at the AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday, April 10 as home favourite Littler and Price clash in a titanic encounter, while Michael van Gerwen faces Chris Dobey.

Fixtures: Night 11 at AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday, April 10 Quarter-finals Chris Dobey vs Michael van Gerwen Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price Stephen Bunting vs Luke Humphries

Watch Night Nine of Premier League Darts, in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.