Luke Littler motivated by Premier League Darts nightly win record at Manchester homecoming

Luke Littler has his sights on breaking another record when he heads to his home night in Manchester for Night Ten of the Premier League.

Littler has been the out-and-out dominant force in the Premier League so far, sitting on 26 points at the top of the table- six points ahead of Luke Humphries, who is currently in second.

The teenager has picked up nightly wins with ease, with his last win on Night Eight in Newcastle adding to his Night Two triumph in Glasgow, Night Five success in Brighton and Night Seven victory in Cardiff.

Not only that but he hit a nine-darter on Night Seven in Cardiff, clinching the first televised nine-darter to finish on D15, and has surpassed a century of maximums for the 2025 Premier League season.

Now, with all of that wrapped up, he has his sights set on another record on Night Ten in Manchester. A nightly win would take him to a record five wins in a singular season, one more than he got in his debut year in 2024 - with six weeks and a Finals Night still remaining.

"I'm obviously looking to try and go back-to-back in Manchester, but for myself, try and get that fifth nightly win, break the record," Littler said.

"I know there's loads of weeks to go, but I want to try and get it done as quick as possible. I just want to try and just keep that six-point gap or even try and extend on it to number two in the table.

"I think the past however many years, the format's been this one now, I think 26 has got you in to Finals Night," he added.

"But the position I'm in, for myself I want the number one, I want to break the nightly win record. So at the minute I'm still motivated to try and obviously get the win and try and keep top spot.

"It's a personal milestone but it'll also go down in the Premier League history for night wins. Obviously I had the 180 start as well, that's been huge for the start of this year and my power scoring's good."

While Littler has the record for nightly wins in his sights, he has a huge task ahead of him in the shape of a quarter-final against Gerwyn Price.

Littler has not yet beaten Price in the 2025 Premier League and the Welshman has got the better of the world No 2 in their last six meetings.

While Price will be looking to extend his winning tally against the reigning world champion, Littler insists he will not be approaching the game any differently than every other Premier League week.

"I wouldn't say I'm motivated to obviously beat him, obviously I want to try and beat him, but I won't go on stage saying to myself 'you need to win this, you need to win this,'" he added.

"I'll just go up on stage with the same mindset of winning that first game and getting two points on the board.

"I know he's obviously got the record and he knows how to beat me but hopefully I can try and get that win over him."

Where does the Premier League head next?

The Premier League continues at the AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday, April 10 as home favourite Littler and Price clash in a titanic encounter, while Michael van Gerwen faces Chris Dobey.

