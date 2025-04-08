Luke Littler among first-round casualties as Cameron Menzies wins Players Championship 11
Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, and Gerwyn Price all went out in the opening round of Players Championship 11; Cameron Menzies beat Peter Wright in the final; watch Premier League Darts live on Sky Sports every Thursday
Tuesday 8 April 2025 19:08, UK
Luke Littler was a surprise casualty in the first round of Players Championship 11 as Cameron Menzies stormed to the title in Leicester.
World champion and Premier League leader Littler averaged just 90.11 compared to his opponent's 92.74 as he was beaten 6-3 by 22-year-old Irishman Dylan Slevin.
The 18-year-old was joined on the opening-round scrapheap by Michael van Gerwen, with the three-time world champion losing a deciding leg to go down 6-5 to fellow Dutchman Maik Kuivenhoven.
Former world champion Gerwyn Price also fell at the first hurdle, the Welshman bowing out 6-4 against countryman Rob Owen. Meanwhile, Raymond van Barneveld lost a tight tussle 6-4 to PDC newcomer Tom Bissell.
Menzies reigns in Leicester
In Littler, Van Gerwen and Price's absence, Menzies beat Peter Wright 8-3 in the final to seal his first tournament victory of the year.
Menzies defeated Matthew Dennant 6-2 in the quarter-finals before a 7-2 semi-final victory over Niels Zonneveld sealed his passage to the final.
Wright overcame Josh Rock 6-5 in the quarter-finals before coming through a corking semi-final against fellow two-time world champion Gary Anderson to reach the final.
PDC Players Championship 11: Results
Quarter-finals
Gary Anderson 6-2 Damon Heta
Cameron Menzies 6-2 Matthew Dennant
Niels Zonneveld 6-1 Adam Lipscombe
Peter Wright 6-5 Josh Rock
Semi-finals
Peter Wright 7-5 Gary Anderson
Cameron Menzies 7-2 Niels Zonneveld
Final
Cameron Menzies 8-3 Peter Wright
Where does the Premier League head next?
The Premier League continues at the AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday, April 10 as home favourite Littler and Price clash in a titanic encounter, while Van Gerwen faces Chris Dobey. Watch Night 10 of Premier League Darts, in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.
