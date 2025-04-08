 Skip to content
Luke Littler among first-round casualties as Cameron Menzies wins Players Championship 11

Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, and Gerwyn Price all went out in the opening round of Players Championship 11; Cameron Menzies beat Peter Wright in the final; watch Premier League Darts live on Sky Sports every Thursday

Tuesday 8 April 2025 19:08, UK

Luke Littler was a surprise casualty in the first round of Players Championship 11 as Cameron Menzies stormed to the title in Leicester.

World champion and Premier League leader Littler averaged just 90.11 compared to his opponent's 92.74 as he was beaten 6-3 by 22-year-old Irishman Dylan Slevin.

The 18-year-old was joined on the opening-round scrapheap by Michael van Gerwen, with the three-time world champion losing a deciding leg to go down 6-5 to fellow Dutchman Maik Kuivenhoven.

Former world champion Gerwyn Price also fell at the first hurdle, the Welshman bowing out 6-4 against countryman Rob Owen. Meanwhile, Raymond van Barneveld lost a tight tussle 6-4 to PDC newcomer Tom Bissell.

Littler gestures to the Berlin crowd as jeers ring out after a visit of 26 in his match vs Chris Dobey in the Premier League

Menzies reigns in Leicester

In Littler, Van Gerwen and Price's absence, Menzies beat Peter Wright 8-3 in the final to seal his first tournament victory of the year.

Menzies defeated Matthew Dennant 6-2 in the quarter-finals before a 7-2 semi-final victory over Niels Zonneveld sealed his passage to the final.

Wright overcame Josh Rock 6-5 in the quarter-finals before coming through a corking semi-final against fellow two-time world champion Gary Anderson to reach the final.

Elten Safety Shoes Dutch Darts Championship Rosmalen
Image: Cameron Menzies won Players Championship 11 in Leicester

PDC Players Championship 11: Results

Quarter-finals
Gary Anderson 6-2 Damon Heta
Cameron Menzies 6-2 Matthew Dennant
Niels Zonneveld 6-1 Adam Lipscombe
Peter Wright 6-5 Josh Rock

Semi-finals
Peter Wright 7-5 Gary Anderson
Cameron Menzies 7-2 Niels Zonneveld

Final
Cameron Menzies 8-3 Peter Wright

Where does the Premier League head next?

Premier League Darts in Manchester
Image: Premier League Darts heads to Manchester for Night 10

The Premier League continues at the AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday, April 10 as home favourite Littler and Price clash in a titanic encounter, while Van Gerwen faces Chris Dobey. Watch Night 10 of Premier League Darts, in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.

