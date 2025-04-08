Luke Littler among first-round casualties as Cameron Menzies wins Players Championship 11

Luke Littler was a surprise casualty in the first round of Players Championship 11 as Cameron Menzies stormed to the title in Leicester.

World champion and Premier League leader Littler averaged just 90.11 compared to his opponent's 92.74 as he was beaten 6-3 by 22-year-old Irishman Dylan Slevin.

The 18-year-old was joined on the opening-round scrapheap by Michael van Gerwen, with the three-time world champion losing a deciding leg to go down 6-5 to fellow Dutchman Maik Kuivenhoven.

Former world champion Gerwyn Price also fell at the first hurdle, the Welshman bowing out 6-4 against countryman Rob Owen. Meanwhile, Raymond van Barneveld lost a tight tussle 6-4 to PDC newcomer Tom Bissell.

Menzies reigns in Leicester

In Littler, Van Gerwen and Price's absence, Menzies beat Peter Wright 8-3 in the final to seal his first tournament victory of the year.

Menzies defeated Matthew Dennant 6-2 in the quarter-finals before a 7-2 semi-final victory over Niels Zonneveld sealed his passage to the final.

Wright overcame Josh Rock 6-5 in the quarter-finals before coming through a corking semi-final against fellow two-time world champion Gary Anderson to reach the final.

Image: Cameron Menzies won Players Championship 11 in Leicester

PDC Players Championship 11: Results

Quarter-finals

Gary Anderson 6-2 Damon Heta

Cameron Menzies 6-2 Matthew Dennant

Niels Zonneveld 6-1 Adam Lipscombe

Peter Wright 6-5 Josh Rock

Semi-finals

Peter Wright 7-5 Gary Anderson

Cameron Menzies 7-2 Niels Zonneveld

Final

Cameron Menzies 8-3 Peter Wright

