Michael van Gerwen: 'Neck injury' sustained while 'trying on a shirt' forced Premier League withdrawal, Vincent Van der Voort reveals

Michael van Gerwen was forced to withdraw from last week's Premier League Darts meeting after sustaining a freak neck injury putting a shirt on, according to Vincent van der Voort.

The three-time world champion pulled out of Premier League Night Nine in Berlin minutes before his quarter-final tie against Gerwyn Price.

"Michael hurt himself in the afternoon, it was really unfortunate," veteran darts player Van der Voort, who is Van Gerwen's friend, told the Darts Draait Door podcast.

"He was trying on some shirts for his sponsor, and as soon as he put one on, he said something didn't feel right. He could barely move his neck."

Dutchman Van der Voort added: "He went to a physiotherapist, had a massage, even took muscle relaxants.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Mardle examines Luke Littler's TV-ranked tournament stats and how they compare to Michael van Gerwen's numbers back in 2017

"He gave it a go, but it just wasn't happening. We ended up going back to the hotel, packed up, and drove home. I was back home by 2am."

The injury, which also ruled Van Gerwen out of the International Darts Open in Riesa, dented his prospects of qualifying for the Premier League Play-Offs, as Stephen Bunting broke his duck in the tournament.

Van Gerwen sits third in the table with just one point separating him and the chasing pack, although a victory on Night 10 in Manchester - live on Sky Sports - can get his campaign back on track.

Where does the Premier League head next?

The Premier League continues at the AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday, April 10 as home favourite Luke Littler and Gerwyn Price clash in a titanic encounter, while Van Gerwen faces Chris Dobey.

Fixtures: Night 10 at AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday, April 10 Quarter-finals Chris Dobey vs Michael van Gerwen Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price Stephen Bunting vs Luke Humphries

Watch Night 10 of Premier League Darts, in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.