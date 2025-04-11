Nathan Aspinall: I've proven my Premier League worth with Manchester win after nearly calling it quits

Nathan Aspinall believes he has proven anyone who doubted his inclusion in the Premier League wrong with his Manchester win, after admitting he nearly called it quits five weeks ago.

Stockport man Aspinall made his home advantage count in Manchester as he battled to a first nightly win of his 2025 Premier League campaign, beating Rob Cross, Michael van Gerwen and then Luke Humphries on the way.

The victory moves Aspinall up to fourth in the table but level on 15 points with Van Gerwen, putting him in the Play-Off positions due to his one nightly success compared to none for the Dutchman.

The win, while being monumental for being on home soil for Aspinall, is also pivotal for 'The Asp' as he believes it proves anybody who questioned his inclusion in the Premier League wrong - the likes of Mike De Decker and Dave Chisnall raised doubts due to Aspinall being world No 11 at the time.

He has since jumped up to world No 7 with a victory on the European Tour and the nightly win in Manchester continues his good run of form.

However, it has not come without adversity, with Aspinall admitting he spoke about "not doing this anymore" to his wife just five weeks ago as he continues his struggles with dartitis.

"I've got a few issues and sometimes it doesn't look pretty on TV, or whatever, but I found a way to cope with it. It affects me, but I'm winning and I'm winning tournaments and it's one of them, either quit and give up and go home or you own it and you make it part of the game, and that's what I've decided to do," Aspinall said.

"And you know what? I'm so happy. I'm in a really good place. I'm winning. And tonight, you know what? Five weeks ago. Well, I was really struggling. I said to Kirstie [Aspinall's wife]. I can't be doing this anymore and then the last three weeks I've proved why I'm still playing because I'm one of the best players in the world.

"I've been through an absolute horrendous two years. I'm a fighter, I'm a warrior. People call me a jack russell and I think that's why I'm here. But I don't know when I'm beaten.

"I will never ever give up and these last three weeks have proved why.

"The Premier League always brings the best out of me. I'm a very, very lazy boy at home. I don't practise, so every single Thursday night I'm playing the best players in the world and it's only going to improve my game and that's what it's done."

Despite the ups and downs, Aspinall thinks he has come out the other side, showing just why he now has to be considered as "one of the best players in the world".

"I feel I should be in the Premier League. Everyone knows it deep down why they put me in the Premier League and I have proved my worth - it's made me a better player. I think I proved that the last three weeks. I've been, in my opinion, one of the best players in the world in the last three or four weeks," he said.

"When I'm a confident player, when I'm scoring well, there's not many people in the world of darts that can beat me. I'm going to take so much confidence from this."

Image: Here is how the table looks after Night 10 of the Premier League in Manchester

Where does the Premier League head next?

Fixtures: Night 11 at Rotterdam Ahoy on Thursday, April 17 Quarter-finals Chris Dobey vs Luke Humphries Gerwyn Price vs Nathan Aspinall Stephen Bunting vs Michael van Gerwen Luke Littler vs Rob Cross

