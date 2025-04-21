Luke Littler: The Warrington wonderkid is on course to smash Michael van Gerwen's stats from 2017

Wayne Mardle and Mark Webster examine Luke Littler's TV ranking tournament stats and how they compare to Michael van Gerwen's incredible numbers back in 2017.

Van Gerwen was at the peak of his powers during the 2016-17 season. The Dutchman had won 42 consecutive matches in ranking majors, but it all culminated in glorious victory at the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

However, Littler is on course to not only match MVG's achievements eight years ago, but smash it, having already become the youngest world champion in history.

Van Gerwen ended a remarkable season with victory over Gary Anderson to secure his third world title in 2017.

At that point, 'Mighty Mike' held every single major ranking title in professional darts. Asked what keeps him motivated, he said: "The best medicine for when something doesn't go well is to win tournaments. I feel absolutely phenomenal."

In a quite unbelievable season, Van Gerwen dominated darts by winning the Masters, UK Open, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts, European Championship and Players Championship Finals.

He also collected the World Series Finals title as well as winning his second Premier League crown.

📉 Michael van Gerwen year-on-year percentage of TV matches with a 100+ average since 2014

2014 - 48%



2015 - 74%



2016 - 71%



2017 - 81%



2018 - 77%



2019 - 49%



2020 - 63%



2021 - 41%



2022 - 40%



2023 - 39%



2024 - 32%



There's a long way to go yet, but Littler will have his sights set on usurping Van Gerwen at his peak in what could be a year to remember.

'The Nuke' won the worlds at the age of 17 years and 347 days with a dominant victory over MVG in January before clinching the UK Open for the first time in March, beating James Wade in the final.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The teenager from Warrington has already won the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton but he will be eyeing victory at the World Matchplay and World Grand Prix later this year, which you can watch live on Sky Sports.

📉 Only three players have ever won the Grand Slam of Darts averaging over 100 in every match they played

Luke Littler (2024)



Michael van Gerwen (2015 and 2017)



Phil Taylor (2014)



Mardle: Littler's stats are mind-blowing

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at the best moments of Littler's career so far...

Wayne Mardle examines why Littler could potentially blow Van Gerwen and the great Phil Taylor's achievements out of the water if the 18-year-old goes on to make history in 2025.

"It's ridiculous what anyone does in their first year. Rob Cross was incredible [in 2018], but the stats are just mind-blowing, but what stands out here is the tournament win percentage," explained Mardle on Sky Sports.

"Michael van Gerwen wasn't playing the [best] players, and same with Phil Taylor, there weren't many world-class players back when Taylor was dominating. Van Gerwen, there were a few more.

"With Luke, there's way more, which is why the win percentage is 33. Some consider Van Gerwen to be the best player they've ever seen, and this is a comparison that is on a level. That is how good Luke Littler is. We're comparing him to, in some people's thoughts, the best player to have ever played the game.

"We know Taylor's achieved more, but all the record statistics, you look at averages, you look at 180s and double percentages, Van Gerwen holds so many records. Win percentage, that would belong to Phil Taylor, but at 33 per cent, that is so high, even for the great Luke Littler, who's 18."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at both of Littler's Premier League nine-darters during impressive displays against Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries

Mardle admits it's going to be an interesting watch with Littler facing stiff competition from world No 1 Luke Humphries as well as the likes of Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith, Nathan Aspinall, Stephen Bunting, Gary Anderson, Cross and Van Gerwen himself.

"Will he get any better? We don't know. Does he need to get better? Say he does this for 10 years, 15 years, 20 years, look, it's going to be interesting to see what happens, but comparing him to someone who we consider to be the best has ever picked up a dart, enough said."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Littler against Van Gerwen in the final of the World Darts Championship

Where does the Premier League head next?

Fixtures: Night 12 at M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool on Thursday, April 24 Quarter-finals Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler Rob Cross vs Stephen Bunting Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey

The Premier League continues in at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool on Thursday, April 24 as Littler takes on Van Gerwen in a titanic encounter, while Luke Humphries faces Nathan Aspinall. Watch Night 12 of Premier League Darts, in Liverpool, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ from 7pm - stream with NOW.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW