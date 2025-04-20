Luke Littler to face Joe Cullen at German Darts Grand Prix on Monday after comfortable opening win over Cam Crabtree
German Darts Grand Prix - the fourth European Tour event of the year - taking place in Munich; Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price playing in tournament where winner earns £30,000; defending champion Luke Humphries and Nathan Aspinall have opted out
Sunday 20 April 2025 21:57, UK
Luke Littler opened his campaign at the German Darts Grand Prix by cruising to a 6-1 win over Cam Crabtree.
The 18-year-old averaged 107.1 across the contest, only dropping one leg before capping off a comfortable triumph with a checkout of 84.
Littler is back in action in the competition on Monday when he faces world No 23 Joe Cullen, who beat Mickey Mansell 6-2 earlier on Sunday in Munich.
Michael van Gerwen also earned a narrow win over Kim Huybrechts after setting up a last-leg decider against the Belgian, who missed three match darts in the previous leg and Van Gerwen was able to claim a 6-5 triumph.
Rob Cross earned a 6-4 win against Ricardo Pietreczko and Gerwyn Price beat Raymond van Barneveld 6-3, while Peter Wright secured a 6-3 victory over World Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker.
German Darts Grand Prix draw/results
Round two (Sunday April 20)
Afternoon session
- Danny Noppert 2-6 Madars Razma
- Damon Heta 0-6 Ryan Joyce
- Andrew Gilding 4-6 Gian van Veen
- Ryan Searle 6-2 Cameron Menzies
- Josh Rock 6-2 Scott Williams
- Rob Cross 6-4 Ricardo Pietreczko
- Michael Smith 4-6 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Joe Cullen 6-2 Mickey Mansell
Evening session
- James Wade 2-6 Niels Zonneveld
- Gerwyn Price 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld
- Dave Chisnall 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Kim Huybrechts
- Luke Littler 6-1 Cameron Crabtree
- Peter Wright 6-3 Mike De Decker
- Jonny Clayton 1-6 Martin Schindler
- Ross Smith 6-4 Jermaine Wattimena
Monday April 21
Afternoon session (from 12pm)
- Third round
Evening session (from 6pm)
- Quarter-finals
- Semi-finals
- Final
Where does the Premier League head next?
Fixtures: Night 12 at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool on Thursday, April 24
|Quarter-finals
|Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall
|Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler
|Rob Cross vs Stephen Bunting
|Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey
The Premier League continues at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool on Thursday, April 24 as Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler clash, while Luke Humphries takes on Nathan Aspinall. Watch Night 12 of Premier League Darts, in Liverpool, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ from 6pm - stream with NOW.
