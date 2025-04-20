Luke Littler to face Joe Cullen at German Darts Grand Prix on Monday after comfortable opening win over Cam Crabtree

Luke Littler opened his campaign at the German Darts Grand Prix by cruising to a 6-1 win over Cam Crabtree.

The 18-year-old averaged 107.1 across the contest, only dropping one leg before capping off a comfortable triumph with a checkout of 84.

Littler is back in action in the competition on Monday when he faces world No 23 Joe Cullen, who beat Mickey Mansell 6-2 earlier on Sunday in Munich.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler and Rob Cross played out a Premier League thriller in Rotterdam...

Michael van Gerwen also earned a narrow win over Kim Huybrechts after setting up a last-leg decider against the Belgian, who missed three match darts in the previous leg and Van Gerwen was able to claim a 6-5 triumph.

Rob Cross earned a 6-4 win against Ricardo Pietreczko and Gerwyn Price beat Raymond van Barneveld 6-3, while Peter Wright secured a 6-3 victory over World Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker.

German Darts Grand Prix draw/results

Round two (Sunday April 20)

Afternoon session

Danny Noppert 2-6 Madars Razma

Damon Heta 0-6 Ryan Joyce

Andrew Gilding 4-6 Gian van Veen

Ryan Searle 6-2 Cameron Menzies

Josh Rock 6-2 Scott Williams

Rob Cross 6-4 Ricardo Pietreczko

Michael Smith 4-6 Krzysztof Ratajski

Joe Cullen 6-2 Mickey Mansell

Evening session

James Wade 2-6 Niels Zonneveld

Gerwyn Price 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld

Dave Chisnall 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Kim Huybrechts

Luke Littler 6-1 Cameron Crabtree

Peter Wright 6-3 Mike De Decker

Jonny Clayton 1-6 Martin Schindler

Ross Smith 6-4 Jermaine Wattimena

Monday April 21

Afternoon session (from 12pm)

Third round

Evening session (from 6pm)

Quarter-finals

Semi-finals

Final

Where does the Premier League head next?

Fixtures: Night 12 at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool on Thursday, April 24 Quarter-finals Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler Rob Cross vs Stephen Bunting Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey

The Premier League continues at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool on Thursday, April 24 as Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler clash, while Luke Humphries takes on Nathan Aspinall. Watch Night 12 of Premier League Darts, in Liverpool, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ from 6pm - stream with NOW.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW