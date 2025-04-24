Austrian Darts Open: Draw, schedule and results as Jonny Clayton, Stephen Bunting headline PDC European Tour event
Full line-up, schedule and fixtures for the Elten Safety Shoes Austrian Darts Open title, where Jonny Clayton, Stephen Bunting, Damon Heta and Nathan Aspinall all feature; Former world champions Raymond van Barneveld and Peter Wright also involved
Thursday 24 April 2025 20:33, UK
Jonny Clayton will kick off his bid for a third Elten Safety Shoes Austrian Darts Open title against Jermaine Wattimena or a Host Nation Qualifier, with the draw and schedule confirmed for the European Tour event in Graz.
The fifth European Tour event of 2025 will see a 48-player field competing for silverware at the Premstättner Halle from April 25-27, with top seed Clayton headlining the action and a two-time winner in Austria.
Friday features 16 matches across two sessions, with Raymond van Barneveld facing the Czech No1 Karel Sedlacek and Wessel Nijman taking on Ireland's former World Cup runner-up William O'Connor.
Kevin Doets plays Berry van Peer for the chance to meet Nathan Aspinall in the next round, who won the first European Darts Trophy of the year in Göttingen back in March, while Krzysztof Ratajski plays Mickey Mansell.
Clayton enters on Saturday at the last-32 stage along with the other top-16 seeds, with Stephen Bunting - winner of the European Trophy in Riesa - opening against either Patrick Geeraets or Matt Campbell.
Despite being victorious in the last European Trophy in Munich, World No 3 Michael van Gerwen will not be taking part in the competition. Reigning world champion Luke Littler and world No 1 Luke Humphries are among the others to sit out of the event.
Draw Bracket - Second Round Onwards
(1) Jonny Clayton vs Jermaine Wattimena/Host Nation Qualifier 1
(16) Daryl Gurney vs Ritchie Edhouse/Host Nation Qualifier 2
(8) Danny Noppert vs Lukas Wenig/Niko Springer
(9) Josh Rock vs Krzysztof Ratajski/Mickey Mansell
(4) Nathan Aspinall vs Kevin Doets/Berry van Peer
(13) Martin Schindler vs Matthew Dennant/Host Nation Qualifier 3
(5) Chris Dobey vs Ricardo Pietreczko/Tom Bissell
(12) Mike De Decker vs Wessel Nijman/William O'Connor
(2) Stephen Bunting vs Patrick Geeraets/Matt Campbell
(15) Gian van Veen vs Dirk van Duijvenbode/Gyorgy Jehirszki
(7) Peter Wright vs Luke Woodhouse/Nathan Rafferty
(10) Ross Smith vs Andrew Gilding/Chris Landman
(3) Damon Heta vs Raymond van Barneveld/Karel Sedlacek
(14) Joe Cullen vs Thibault Tricole/Host Nation Qualifier 4
(6) Dave Chisnall vs Madars Razma/Ian White
(11) Ryan Searle vs Ryan Joyce/Teemu Harju
Schedule of Play
Friday April 25 - First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Afternoon Session (1200 UK time)
Patrick Geeraets vs Matt Campbell
Krzysztof Ratajski vs Mickey Mansell
Madars Razma vs Ian White
Andrew Gilding vs Chris Landman
Thibault Tricole vs Host Nation Qualifier 4
Ryan Joyce vs Teemu Harju
Ricardo Pietreczko vs Tom Bissell
Matthew Dennant vs Host Nation Qualifier 3
Evening Session (1800 UK time)
Lukas Wenig vs Niko Springer
Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Gyorgy Jehirszki
Wessel Nijman vs William O'Connor
Raymond van Barneveld vs Karel Sedlacek
Ritchie Edhouse vs Host Nation Qualifier 2
Kevin Doets vs Berry van Peer
Jermaine Wattimena vs Host Nation Qualifier 1
Luke Woodhouse vs Nathan Rafferty
Saturday April 26 - Second Round (Best of 11 legs)
Afternoon Session (1200 UK time)
Ross Smith vs Gilding/Landman
Ryan Searle vs Joyce/Harju
Danny Noppert vs Wenig/Springer
Gian van Veen vs Van Duijvenbode/Jehirszki
Joe Cullen vs Tricole/Host Nation Qualifier 4
Josh Rock vs Ratajski/Mansell
Daryl Gurney vs Edhouse/Host Nation Qualifier 2
Mike De Decker vs Nijman/O'Connor
Evening Session (1800 UK time)
Damon Heta vs Van Barneveld/Sedlacek
Peter Wright vs Woodhouse/Rafferty
Jonny Clayton vs Wattimena/Host Nation Qualifier 1
Nathan Aspinall vs Doets/Van Peer
Chris Dobey vs Pietreczko/Bissell
Stephen Bunting vs Geeraets/Campbell
Martin Schindler vs Dennant/Host Nation Qualifier 3
Dave Chisnall vs Razma/White
Sunday April 27
Afternoon Session (1200 UK time)
Third Round (Best of 11 legs)
Evening Session (1800 UK time)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 11 legs)
Semi-Finals (Best of 13 legs)
Final (Best of 15 legs)
