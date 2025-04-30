Premier League Darts: Rob Cross aims for Play-Off push as Stephen Bunting vows not to goad Luke Littler over Liverpool title win

Rob Cross aims to push for the Premier League Play-Offs, while Stephen Bunting vows not to goad Luke Littler in Birmingham.

Former world champion Cross takes on seven-time Premier League winner Michael van Gerwen with both players still without a nightly victory in this year's roadshow, and they arrive in the West Midlands in fifth and sixth positions in the table respectively.

Cross is hoping to pile pressure on the Dutchman with time running out in the race to reach London's O2 for finals night on May 29.

Van Gerwen has won eight of his quarter-final tussles so far, with only Littler and Luke Humphries matching that statistic. He boasts a three-point lead over Cross, who is bidding to feature in his first nightly final of 2025 after losing all seven of his semi-final contests this season.

The players head to Birmingham's Utilita Arena on Thursday night with Humphries or Gerwyn Price awaiting the winner in the semi-finals, but they face a scramble in the race for the Play-Offs with only Leeds, Aberdeen and Sheffield remaining on the calendar.

"I'd like to think I could have it done in three weeks, to be honest," said Cross, who has won six out of his last seven matches against Van Gerwen. "But being realistic, if it goes down to the last week, then you've just got to show your minerals, and just got to keep plugging away and get it done.

"I think that's the biggest thing for me. I've had a few unlucky results but I've let nothing affect me. I've managed to put it to the back of your head and just keep ploughing forward with it. I've been very impressed with myself, with my attitude to it this year. So, it's been easier to focus, really.

"I need to start making a move now, getting myself back up towards there, at least getting within a point, probably by this week. You don't want to be leaving it to the last week, that's for sure. But then you don't want to be out of it by the last week. So massively important game."

Cross on Van Gerwen's form

Cross, who also won the World Matchplay a year after his success at Alexandra Palace in 2018, is not surprised by Van Gerwen's struggles, admitting this year's Premier League has been incredibly competitive.

He added: "I think the two Lukes have sort of blitzed up the top there and they've got a little bit of a cushion compared to the rest. But testament to the other six players. We're all close. We're all around each other. It doesn't surprise me at the minute because I still don't think Michael has been at his brilliant best. But he's not playing terribly. Maybe just not getting results for it."

Bunting promises not to goad Littler

Stephen Bunting has promised not to goad Manchester United fan Luke Littler about Liverpool winning the Premier League title, with the St Helens thrower set to face the world champion in the first match of the night in Brum.

The teenager had won their previous encounters by an aggregate scoreline of 12-3, averaging 112 and 109 in the process.

"I don't want to wind him up too much because I've got him that first game!" joked Bunting, who collected a nightly win in Berlin earlier in the campaign.

"I'll probably leave it until after the game and hopefully I can get a result against them but he's such a fantastic player, he's brought a new breath of air to darts and you see it now with the demographic of the fans that are following our sport.

"He's brought it right down to young kids getting involved. I've done a bullseye math session the other day and the teacher at the start of the session asked how many people had picked up darts. This was an age group of between eight and nine and everyone - apart from one person - had picked up a set of darts, so it goes to show how far our sport's come in such a little time."

'The Bullet' was stuck in Austria competing on the European Tour so was forced to miss Liverpool's 5-1 victory against Tottenham on Sunday.

"It was difficult to watch it out there and not be a part with the fans, the celebrations," he admitted.

"I texted a few of the players and I can't imagine what they were going through. Obviously the last time we won the league there were no fans and there was no parade so I can't wait to be on the streets when the parade happens. It's going to be such a great day for the club."

Bunting clinging on to Play-Off hopes

Bunting, the world No 4, still harbours hopes of making the Premier League Play-Offs, although time is running out with just four nights remaining.

He said: "I think for the first eight Premier League games it was a bit daunting. Obviously we're not used to playing in front of 10,000 to 12,000 people week in, week out and I think the pressure of the walk-on got to me the first few weeks.

"I've dealt with that now, I believe I've got that all under wraps and I've enjoyed every single second of the Premier League. I think it's a great place to play and I don't just want to be in it this year, I want to be in it for many more years.

"There are still a few games left that I can pull myself away from that bottom and I'm still clinging to a little bit of hope that I can still get in the play-offs."

Positive thoughts for Bunting

On dealing with stress, Bunting added: "I think you've got to block all the negatives out to be honest. I've been seeing a hypnotherapist for the last probably two or three years now and he's really got me thinking in a positive way.

"The brain's 95 per cent negative so it's easy to slip into that but I think with the sessions that we do, there's just sort of a bucket that fills up with negative thinking and obviously that can lead to anxiety and stress.

"It's about emptying that bucket in your brain, making sure you go to sleep at the right time and make sure that you're in a great mood going into the afternoon.

"Even in losses this year and last year, I've took every single positive out of the game, whether it's been a 6-0 loss or a 6-5 loss, and I think that's really stuck me in good stead for the rest of the season and the years to come."

Where does the Premier League head next?

Fixtures: Night 13 at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham on Thursday, May 1 Quarter-finals Luke Littler vs Stephen Bunting Nathan Aspinall vs Chris Dobey Luke Humphries vs Gerwyn Price Rob Cross vs Michael van Gerwen

Fixtures: Night 13 at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham on Thursday, May 1 Quarter-finals Luke Littler vs Stephen Bunting Nathan Aspinall vs Chris Dobey Luke Humphries vs Gerwyn Price Rob Cross vs Michael van Gerwen

The Premier League continues at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham on Thursday, May 1 as Luke Littler takes on Stephen Bunting, while Luke Humphries faces Gerwyn Price in a repat of last week's final in Liverpool, which 'The Iceman' won.

