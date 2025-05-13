Gerwyn Price: I think Nathan Aspinall makes it to Premier League Finals Night, with Michael van Gerwen missing out

Gerwyn Price has his spot secured for Premier League Finals Night, but four players are still vying for that elusive final spot at the O2 on May 29.

Reigning champion Luke Littler tops the table on 38 points thanks chiefly to a record five nightly wins while Humphries (31 points) and Price (24 points) confirmed their top-four positions in Leeds on Night 14 and that trio can now look forward to Finals Night at London's O2 Arena.

The real intrigue is with Michael van Gerwen, Nathan Aspinall, Rob Cross and Chris Dobey, who are still in the running to snatch the fourth and final berth.

Seven-time Premier League champion Van Gerwen is currently fourth in the table on 20 points heading into the penultimate week in Aberdeen on May 15 - where he will play the man one place and point behind him in the standings in Aspinall.

Van Gerwen needs to win the night as a whole to claim a play-off spot but if Aspinall were to take the trophy in Aberdeen and move on to 24 points, the only way Van Gerwen would possibly be able to leapfrog him is by winning in Yorkshire a week later.

For Price, Aspinall will have more "determination" than Van Gerwen and wrap up fourth spot over the next two weeks.

"I think Rob Cross needs to win tomorrow night if he's got any chance at all," Price said.

"If he doesn't I think he's probably out of the equation then but yeah it's a big game between Nathan and Michael.

"I'm glad I'm not in that situation but at the moment Nathan's probably got a little bit more determination and a little bit more fight and you know he's a target player who will grind out results no matter if he's 5-1 behind or 5-0 behind. I think he'll still be fighting right till the end.

"If I had my cards on the table I'd probably say Nathan but you can never write Michael off."

Indeed, the 'Green Machine' has only missed out on Finals Night once in his very successful Premier League career but has struggled for form over the last 18 months or so and is yet to win a night in the current 2025 campaign.

While debate has raged about whether we will see the three-time world champion reach his previous lofty heights once again, Price insists that Van Gerwen still too dangerous a player to write off.

"I think he missed out on final night once before so he knows that feeling and I think he'll probably be on the board trying not to be back in that situation again," Price said.

"But like I say, you can never write Michael off.

"He's a great player; we've all seen what he can do in the past but is that gone? No, we don't know that."

'I am in Finals Night, I might try some new darts!'

With the pressure off Price, he is using the final two weeks of the Premier League for some experimentation, admitting he may try some new darts in Aberdeen on Thursday night.

"If I'm fourth, third, second, doesn't really matter. For me, the vital thing was just to get to the O2 and wherever you play, it doesn't really matter, " Price said.

"You know, you're going to have to play really well to win the tournament. But, yeah, without a doubt, there's £10,000 up for grabs as well and it probably gives me the opportunity to try out a new set of darts.

"For me it's a free night and something where I can test out maybe a new set-up, just a new barrel, a completely different dart.

"I've tried in the past in the house but never really took the plunge and tried it on stage.

I'll take the darts with me. I'll have a throw in the practice room and if they don't feel right I won't use them. But I might use them."

Where does the Premier League head next?

