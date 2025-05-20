Phil Taylor: Darts legend officially announces his retirement from the sport

Phil Taylor has announced his official retirement from darts - seven years after his professional retirement.

'The Power' won a remarkable 87 majors during his career, including 16 world titles, but he is now considering the next step in his career and teased that future announcements were in the pipeline.

His last professional outing ended in a heart-breaking world championship final defeat when Rob Cross beat him on January 1, 2018.

The 64-year-old has since remained a key player on the World Seniors Tour and has regularly played exhibitions.

Taylor, who will leave that and the sport for good, said in a statement: "After a long and fantastic career over the last 40 years, I announce that from today I am retiring from playing darts. It has been a privilege to be part of such a vibrant and passionate community.

"I would like to thank each and everyone for your support through this incredible journey. Your encouragement and enthusiasm have been the driving force behind my success. A journey which has enabled me to achieve more than I could have ever imagined.

"I am grateful for the friendships I've formed and the experiences I've shared.

"As one chapter closes, another one opens. This transition opens up new opportunities for me to explore and engage with the sport in different ways.

"I look forward to meeting fans old and new around the country and I will continue to update the website with future announcements. Please stay tuned for upcoming events, appearances, and projects that I am excited to undertake.

"Thank you once again for all the wonderful memories."

