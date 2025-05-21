Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen and Nathan Aspinall set for key Sheffield clash in race to make playoffs

Michael van Gerwen admits "it hurts" to be in the position he is in the Premier League, while Thursday's opponent Nathan Aspinall said: "He's in my pocket at the moment."

Van Gerwen, who has been on the cusp of the playoff places throughout this Premier League Darts campaign, slipped to fifth after defeat to Aspinall in Aberdeen last time out, with the Asp going on to claim a crucial nightly win in Scotland.

Dutchman Van Gerwen, who has shockingly failed to win a single night during this campaign, must now beat Aspinall in their matchup in Sheffield this week, live on Sky Sports, and also go on to win the entire night in order the overtake the Mancunian.

"I still love the game, I still like what I do. Of course it hurts, it always hurts," Van Gerwen told media on Wednesday.

"I'm a winner, not a loser, and when you're not performing to your capability then of course you need to be hurt, otherwise that's not a good sign.

"It's a must-win situation. I can't afford any mistakes anymore.

"We also need to be realistic. I'm not going to lose it on the last day, I already made too many mistakes early doors. Then you're putting yourself in a very tough position. An incredibly difficult position. I could have made it a little bit more easy for myself.

"To change things in the Premier League is really tough. I always keep fighting and I never give up, but when things are hard, it's a battle constantly.

"Even if I qualify tomorrow, I'll still be disappointed with the way I played in most weeks. That's what it is.

"I need to make sure I focus myself 100 per cent. It's going to be a massive night for me and I can't fail again, simple as that. Otherwise, I'm out of the tournament."

Asked for his response to several within the sport questioning whether his time at the top had come to an end, MVG hit back that he still has plenty to offer, though he concedes not making the playoffs wasn't something he considered before the Premier League kicked off.

"You need to make sure you believe in yourself, and that's why I'm still doing it. It's obviously going to be a difficult task, not many people will bet on me on Thursday.

"When I was coming up in the PDC and knocked Phil Taylor off his No 1 spot and he was No 2 or 3 in the world, people wouldn't say that about him.

"The sport never stands still for anyone, whoever you are. Not Phil Taylor, not Michael van Gerwen, no one. So, you need to make sure you keep performing.

"I'm still young, I'm only 36 years old and still have, in my opinion, a long career ahead of me.

"I also have to say it's probably been one of the hardest Premier Leagues I have played in. Not in the way of players-wise, but for myself as a battle.

"If you don't believe in yourself anymore then there's a problem. That's not the case at the moment. Of course, things are not going well and are far from perfect, but my mental aspect is there and will be there. As long as you keep grafting, anything is possible.

"My expectations were to reach the top four and then you never know what's possible. This [struggling to make the playoffs] never crossed my mind. Never.

"Of course, we all know I can play a lot better, but it's a thin line. Darts is a really thin line between playing great and playing poorly."

Aspinall: I've got MVG in my pocket and I'm aiming to win the night to avoid Littler!

Also speaking to media on Wednesday, Aspinall cut a confident figure as he seeks a fifth win against Van Gerwen in a row to rubberstamp his playoff place.

"The confidence is sky high. I've had a great two months," Aspinall said. "I'm playing some really good stuff and my throw is getting better week in, week out. There's nothing to be disheartened about. I'm in a very good place.

"I'm taking the game to Michael at the moment and he knows I've won the last four games. Let's make it five.

"Four or five years ago, probably not [whether results could have a psychological effect on MVG], but we all know Michael's not the same animal as he was a few years ago. He looked really nervous on Thursday, even before the game.

"He just didn't look his usual confident self. All the pressure's on him tomorrow, there's no pressure on myself.

"Even if he beats me, he's got to go and beat probably Littler or Bunting and then probably Humphries or Price. So what he's got to do to qualify is a tough ask.

"At the moment I've got Michael in my pocket a bit. Beating him again last week in such an important game, going into this week I feel I've got the upper hand. He's had a week to dwell on negatives, whereas I've had a week to think about the positives.

"I'm certainly in a better headspace than Michael at the moment going into this game. The Michael of old, it wouldn't have bothered him at all, but I don't know where he's at now. We all know he's not the same guy, but he's still Michael van Gerwen."

A third-place finish in the standings would see Aspinall avoid Luke Littler - now assured of top spot in the table - in the semi-finals at the O2.

The Asp admits that is a key aim owing to his poor record in clashes vs The Nuke.

"I want to go and win the night. I'm not even thinking about winning my first game. I want to finish third [overall], simple as that. It's not that I'm being greedy or anything!

"I'm not going to go: 'I just want to win my first game,' I'm there to win the evening and if we're going with that mindset, hopefully I won't even think about the situation I'm in.

"The last two years, finishing fifth, last year was maybe a leg difference and obviously the year before Gerwyn Price beat me in the final game. It's not nice.

"I'm not going to sit here and lie. Everyone knows my record against Littler is absolutely abysmal, so I'm well aware of that. I've had some great games with Humphries.

"Luke Humphries is still as good as Littler, but I struggle against Littler to close games out, we've seen it this Premier League season and it's really annoying. If I could finish third and play Humphries, then if I made the final and it was Littler, it's one game, and who knows I could get that monkey off my shoulder in the biggest game of my career against him."

Where does the Premier League head next?

Fixtures: Night 16 at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield on Thursday, May 22 Quarter-finals Luke Littler vs Stephen Bunting Nathan Aspinall vs Michael van Gerwen Luke Humphries vs Rob Cross Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey

