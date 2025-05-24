Dutch Darts Championship: Draw, schedule and results from PDC European Tour event with Jonny Clayton victorious
Full results from the Dutch Darts Championship at the seventh European Tour event of the year where Jonny Clayton beat Niko Springer for the victory; Michael van Gerwen withdraws as Peter Wright, James Wade, Stephen Bunting, and Josh Rock knocked out
Sunday 25 May 2025 22:06, UK
Full results from the Dutch Darts Championship at the seventh European Tour event of the year where Jonny Clayton picked up his third Euro Tour title.
Michael Van Gerwen withdrew from his home event after announcing he has split from his wife Daphne, with his opponent Mickey Mansell receiving a bye to the third round.
However, the weekend ended up being one for Welshman Clayton to remember as he beat young talent Niko Springer 8-6 in the final after defeating Luke Humphries in the semis and Danny Noppert in the quarter-finals.
The win is Clayton's 17th career victory and comes almost exactly a year after his last Euro Tour win in the same Rosmalen venue.
Schedule of Play and Results
Friday May 23 - First Round
Afternoon Session
- Ricardo Pietreczko 6-1 Karel Sedlacek
- Wessel Nijman 6-5 Berry van Peer
- Martin Lukeman 6-2 Lukas Wenig
- Ryan Joyce 6-5 Jeffrey de Zwaan
- Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-4 Niels Zonneveld
- Ritchie Edhouse 6-5 Kim Huybrechts
- Jeffrey Sparidaans 6-2 Andrew Gilding
- Max Hopp 6-3 Luke Woodhouse
Evening Session
- Ryan Meikle 6-1 Joe Cullen
- Daryl Gurney 6-4 Maik Kuivenhoven
- Mickey Mansell 6-5 Mike De Decker
- Cameron Menzies 6-5 Wesley Plaisier
- Boris Krcmar 6-5 Gian van Veen
- Raymond van Barneveld 6-5 Jerry Hendriks
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-0 Teemu Harju
- Niko Springer 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena
Saturday May 24 - Second Round
Afternoon Session
- Damon Heta 6-3 Jeffrey Sparidaans
- Ritchie Edhouse 6-5 Dave Chisnall
- Michael Smith 6-5 Ryan Joyce
- Jonny Clayton 6-2 Max Hopp
- Daryl Gurney 6-5 Chris Dobey
- Martin Schindler 6-4 Martin Lukeman
- Danny Noppert 6-2 Mario Vandenbogaerde
- Ryan Searle 6-4 Ryan Meikle
Evening Session
- James Wade 3-6 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- William O'Connor 6-3 Boris Krcmar
- Ross Smith 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld
- Peter Wright 1-6 Wessel Nijman
- Luke Humphries 6-5 Cameron Menzies
- Michael van Gerwen v Mickey Mansell (Mansell will receive a bye)
- Stephen Bunting 5-6 Niko Springer
- Josh Rock 4-6 Ricardo Pietreczko
Sunday May 25
Afternoon Session
- Luke Humphries 6-0 Michael Smith
- William O'Connor 6-3 Ritchie Edhouse
- Jonny Clayton 6-5 Ross Smith
- Danny Noppert 6-5 Damon Heta
- Ryan Searle 6-0 Mickey Mansell
- Wessel Nijman 6-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Niko Springer 6-2 Martin Schindler
- Daryl Gurney 5-6 Ricardo Pietreczko
Evening Session
Quarter-Finals
- Luke Humphries 6-3 William O'Connor
- Jonny Clayton 6-4 Danny Noppert
- Ryan Searle 1-6 Wessel Nijman
- Niko Springer 6-2 Ricardo Pietreczko
Semi-Finals
- Luke Humphries 5-7 Jonny Clayton
- Wessel Nijman 3-7 Niko Springer
Final
- Jonny Clayton 8-6 Niko Springer
