 Skip to content

Dutch Darts Championship: Draw, schedule and results from PDC European Tour event with Luke Humphries in action

Full line-up and results from the Dutch Darts Championship at the seventh European Tour event of the year; Michael van Gerwen withdraws as Peter Wright, James Wade, Stephen Bunting, and Josh Rock knocked out

Sunday 25 May 2025 16:07, UK

Luke Humphries, Premier League Darts, Leeds
Image: Luke Humphries beat Michael Smith to reach the quarters

Full line-up and results from the Dutch Darts Championship at the seventh European Tour event of the year.

Michael Van Gerwen withdrew from his home event after announcing he has split from his wife Daphne, with his opponent Mickey Mansell receiving a bye to the third round.

World No 1 Luke Humphries beat Michael Smith in Sunday's afternoon session to book his spot in the quarter-finals. He will take on Willie O'Connor who defeated Ritchie Edhouse.

Elsewhere in the quarters, Jonny Clayton faces Danny Noppert, Ryan Searle takes on Dutchman Wessel Nijman, and Niko Springer takes on Ricardo Pietreczko.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

We have seen four nine-darters in the Premier League so far this season, with Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Rob Cross and Gerwyn Price achieving perfection

Schedule of Play and Results

Friday May 23 - First Round

Afternoon Session

  • Ricardo Pietreczko 6-1 Karel Sedlacek
  • Wessel Nijman 6-5 Berry van Peer
  • Martin Lukeman 6-2 Lukas Wenig
  • Ryan Joyce 6-5 Jeffrey de Zwaan
  • Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-4 Niels Zonneveld
  • Ritchie Edhouse 6-5 Kim Huybrechts
  • Jeffrey Sparidaans 6-2 Andrew Gilding
  • Max Hopp 6-3 Luke Woodhouse

Evening Session

  • Ryan Meikle 6-1 Joe Cullen
  • Daryl Gurney 6-4 Maik Kuivenhoven
  • Mickey Mansell 6-5 Mike De Decker
  • Cameron Menzies 6-5 Wesley Plaisier
  • Boris Krcmar 6-5 Gian van Veen
  • Raymond van Barneveld 6-5 Jerry Hendriks
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-0 Teemu Harju
  • Niko Springer 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena

Saturday May 24 - Second Round

Afternoon Session

Also See:

  • Damon Heta 6-3 Jeffrey Sparidaans
  • Ritchie Edhouse 6-5 Dave Chisnall
  • Michael Smith 6-5 Ryan Joyce
  • Jonny Clayton 6-2 Max Hopp
  • Daryl Gurney 6-5 Chris Dobey
  • Martin Schindler 6-4 Martin Lukeman
  • Danny Noppert 6-2 Mario Vandenbogaerde
  • Ryan Searle 6-4 Ryan Meikle

Evening Session

  • James Wade 3-6 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • William O'Connor 6-3 Boris Krcmar
  • Ross Smith 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Peter Wright 1-6 Wessel Nijman
  • Luke Humphries 6-5 Cameron Menzies
  • Michael van Gerwen v Mickey Mansell (Mansell will receive a bye)
  • Stephen Bunting 5-6 Niko Springer
  • Josh Rock 4-6 Ricardo Pietreczko

Sunday May 25

Afternoon Session

  • Luke Humphries 6-0 Michael Smith
  • William O'Connor 6-3 Ritchie Edhouse
  • Jonny Clayton 6-5 Ross Smith
  • Danny Noppert 6-5 Damon Heta
  • Ryan Searle 6-0 Mickey Mansell
  • Wessel Nijman 6-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Niko Springer 6-2 Martin Schindler
  • Daryl Gurney 5-6 Ricardo Pietreczko

Evening Session

Quarter-Finals

  • Luke Humphries v William O'Connor
  • Jonny Clayton v Danny Noppert
  • Ryan Searle v Wessel Nijman
  • Niko Springer v Ricardo Pietreczko

Semi-Finals

TBC

Final

TBC

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW