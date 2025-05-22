 Skip to content

Dutch Darts Championship: Draw, schedule and results from PDC European Tour event with Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries in action

Thursday 22 May 2025 15:52, UK

Michael van Gerwen at PDC Premier League Leeds at the First Direct Arena on Thursday 8th May 2025.
Image: Michael van Gerwen takes on Mike De Dekker in the opening round

Full line-up and results from the Dutch Darts Championship as Michael van Gerwen competes as home favourite at the seventh European Tour event of the year.

Van Gerwen will begin his campaign against either World Grand Prix champion Mike de Decker or Grant Slam semi-finalist Mickey Mansell.

World No 1 Luke Humphries meanwhile takes on either Cameron Menzies or Wesley Plaisier on Saturday evening as part of a 48-player field.

Reigning champion Josh Rock begins his defence against Ricardo Pietreczko or Karel Sedlacek, while Gerwyn Price meets one of Gian van Veen or Boris Krcmar.

Raymond Van Barneveld features among 14 stars from the Netherlands as he plays one of Thursday's four host Nation Qualifiers, with Dirk van Duijvenbode also in action.

Schedule of Play and Results

Friday May 23 - First Round

Afternoon Session
Ricardo Pietreczko v Karel Sedlacek
Wessel Nijman v Host Nation Qualifier 4
Martin Lukeman v Lukas Wenig
Ryan Joyce v Host Nation Qualifier 3
Niels Zonneveld v Mario Vandenbogaerde
Ritchie Edhouse v Kim Huybrechts
Andrew Gilding v Host Nation Qualifier 1
Luke Woodhouse v Max Hopp

Evening Session
Joe Cullen v Ryan Meikle
Daryl Gurney v Maik Kuivenhoven
Mike De Decker v Mickey Mansell
Cameron Menzies v Wesley Plaisier
Gian van Veen v Boris Krcmar
Raymond van Barneveld v Host Nation Qualifier 2
Dirk van Duijvenbode v Teemu Harju
Jermaine Wattimena v Niko Springer

Saturday May 24 - Second Round

Afternoon Session
Damon Heta v Gilding/HNQ1
Dave Chisnall v Edhouse/Huybrechts
Michael Smith v Joyce/HNQ3
Jonny Clayton v Woodhouse/Hopp
Chris Dobey v Gurney/Kuivenhoven
Martin Schindler v Lukeman/Wenig
Danny Noppert v Zonneveld/Vandenbogaerde
Ryan Searle v Cullen/Meikle

Evening Session
James Wade v Van Duijvenbode/Harju
Gerwyn Price v Van Veen/Krcmar
Ross Smith v Van Barneveld/HNQ2
Peter Wright v Nijman/HNQ4
Luke Humphries v Menzies/Plaisier
Michael van Gerwen v De Decker/Mansell
Stephen Bunting v Wattimena/Springer
Josh Rock v Pietreczko/Sedlacek

