Dutch Darts Championship: Draw, schedule and results from PDC European Tour event with Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries in action

Full line-up and results from the Dutch Darts Championship as Michael van Gerwen competes as home favourite at the seventh European Tour event of the year.

Van Gerwen will begin his campaign against either World Grand Prix champion Mike de Decker or Grant Slam semi-finalist Mickey Mansell.

World No 1 Luke Humphries meanwhile takes on either Cameron Menzies or Wesley Plaisier on Saturday evening as part of a 48-player field.

Reigning champion Josh Rock begins his defence against Ricardo Pietreczko or Karel Sedlacek, while Gerwyn Price meets one of Gian van Veen or Boris Krcmar.

Raymond Van Barneveld features among 14 stars from the Netherlands as he plays one of Thursday's four host Nation Qualifiers, with Dirk van Duijvenbode also in action.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We have seen four nine-darters in the Premier League so far this season, with Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Rob Cross and Gerwyn Price achieving perfection

Schedule of Play and Results

Friday May 23 - First Round

Afternoon Session

Ricardo Pietreczko v Karel Sedlacek

Wessel Nijman v Host Nation Qualifier 4

Martin Lukeman v Lukas Wenig

Ryan Joyce v Host Nation Qualifier 3

Niels Zonneveld v Mario Vandenbogaerde

Ritchie Edhouse v Kim Huybrechts

Andrew Gilding v Host Nation Qualifier 1

Luke Woodhouse v Max Hopp

Evening Session

Joe Cullen v Ryan Meikle

Daryl Gurney v Maik Kuivenhoven

Mike De Decker v Mickey Mansell

Cameron Menzies v Wesley Plaisier

Gian van Veen v Boris Krcmar

Raymond van Barneveld v Host Nation Qualifier 2

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Teemu Harju

Jermaine Wattimena v Niko Springer

Saturday May 24 - Second Round

Afternoon Session

Damon Heta v Gilding/HNQ1

Dave Chisnall v Edhouse/Huybrechts

Michael Smith v Joyce/HNQ3

Jonny Clayton v Woodhouse/Hopp

Chris Dobey v Gurney/Kuivenhoven

Martin Schindler v Lukeman/Wenig

Danny Noppert v Zonneveld/Vandenbogaerde

Ryan Searle v Cullen/Meikle

Evening Session

James Wade v Van Duijvenbode/Harju

Gerwyn Price v Van Veen/Krcmar

Ross Smith v Van Barneveld/HNQ2

Peter Wright v Nijman/HNQ4

Luke Humphries v Menzies/Plaisier

Michael van Gerwen v De Decker/Mansell

Stephen Bunting v Wattimena/Springer

Josh Rock v Pietreczko/Sedlacek

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW