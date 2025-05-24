Dutch Darts Championship: Draw, schedule and results from PDC European Tour event with Stephen Bunting and Luke Humphries in action

Full line-up and results from the Dutch Darts Championship at the seventh European Tour event of the year.

Michael Van Gerwen has withdrawn from his home event after announcing he has split from his wife Daphne, with his opponent Mickey Mansell receiving a bye to the third round.

World No 1 Luke Humphries meanwhile, takes on Michael Smith to try and make it through to the quarter-finals.

Reigning champion Josh Rock was defeated by Ricardi Pietreczko who takes on Daryl Gurney, with Ross Smith taking on Jonny Clayton.

In an all-Dutch clash, we also have Wessel Nijman up against an in-form Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Schedule of Play and Results

Friday May 23 - First Round

Afternoon Session

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-1 Karel Sedlacek

Wessel Nijman 6-5 Berry van Peer

Martin Lukeman 6-2 Lukas Wenig

Ryan Joyce 6-5 Jeffrey de Zwaan

Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-4 Niels Zonneveld

Ritchie Edhouse 6-5 Kim Huybrechts

Jeffrey Sparidaans 6-2 Andrew Gilding

Max Hopp 6-3 Luke Woodhouse

Evening Session

Ryan Meikle 6-1 Joe Cullen

Daryl Gurney 6-4 Maik Kuivenhoven

Mickey Mansell 6-5 Mike De Decker

Cameron Menzies 6-5 Wesley Plaisier

Boris Krcmar 6-5 Gian van Veen

Raymond van Barneveld 6-5 Jerry Hendriks

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-0 Teemu Harju

Niko Springer 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena

Saturday May 24 - Second Round

Afternoon Session

Damon Heta 6-3 Jeffrey Sparidaans

Ritchie Edhouse 6-5 Dave Chisnall

Michael Smith 6-5 Ryan Joyce

Jonny Clayton 6-2 Max Hopp

Daryl Gurney 6-5 Chris Dobey

Martin Schindler 6-4 Martin Lukeman

Danny Noppert 6-2 Mario Vandenbogaerde

Ryan Searle 6-4 Ryan Meikle

Evening Session

James Wade 3-6 Dirk van Duijvenbode

William O'Connor 6-3 Boris Krcmar

Ross Smith 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld

Peter Wright 1-6 Wessel Nijman

Luke Humphries 6-5 Cameron Menzies

Michael van Gerwen v Mickey Mansell (Mansell will receive a bye)

Stephen Bunting 5-6 Niko Springer

Josh Rock 4-6 Ricardo Pietreczko

Sunday May 25

Afternoon Session

Luke Humphries vs Michael Smith

William O'Connor vs Ritchie Edhouse

Jonny Claytin vs Ross Smith

Damon Heta vs Danny Noppert

Mickey Mansell vs Ryan Searle

Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Wessel Nijman

Niko Springer vs Martin Schindler

Daryl Gurney vs Ricardi Pietreczko

Evening Session

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

