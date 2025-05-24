Michael van Gerwen withdraws from Dutch Darts Championship after splitting with wife Daphne

Michael van Gerwen has pulled out of this weekend's Dutch Darts Championship after releasing a statement announcing he and his wife Daphne have separated.

The Dutchman's withdrawal from the tournament means scheduled opponent Mickey Mansell will now receive a bye into the third round.

Van Gerwen apologised to fans in a statement posted to X on Saturday while asking for privacy for him and his family.

"It is with great sadness that I inform you that Daphne and I have decided to end our relationship," Van Gerwen wrote.

"As a result, I have withdrawn from the upcoming tournament.

"I am sorry to disappoint my fans, but I trust that they will understand my decision.

"We are going through difficult times and ask everyone to respect our privacy during this difficult time."

Van Gerwen saw his Premier League campaign come to an end on Thursday as he was beaten by Nathan Aspinall to miss out on a place in the Play-Offs at The O2 arena.

It was just the second time in 13 Premier League appearances that Van Gerwen has failed to reach the Play-Offs as he ended the season having not recorded a nightly victory since April 2024.

