Luke Littler on joining exclusive Premier League back-to-back winners club: It would mean everything

Luke Littler knows if the wins the Premier League on Finals Night he will join a very exclusive list of players who have managed to go back-to-back by winning darts' biggest roadshow.

That list contains just two players: Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen.

Taylor won the title in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008 with 'The Green Machine' picking it up in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, then 2022 and 2023.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Full match highlights of Littler's final with Humphries on Night 16 in Sheffield

With victory at the O2, Littler will join just two legends who have dominated the competition more than most and the reigning world champion admits it would "mean everything" to add another record to his tally.

Not only that, it would mean he has defended his first big TV title.

"It's been a good 16-week campaign but that is all out the window now. I finished first once again and now I just can't wait," Littler said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Matthew Edgar believes Littler will be a hard man to beat in 2025 ahead of the Premier League play-offs

"Obviously the stats are there to be shown. I've dominated in many ways, the averages, 180s, ton-plus checkouts, but it's down to one night.

"It would mean everything [to join Taylor and Van Gerwen].

"It's obviously my first big TV title defence but for myself, you've just got to look forward to the first semi-final and see what happens there.

"Tomorrow [Thursday], walking into the venue, practising, there might be nerves, there might not be. But for myself, I'm looking forward to it, looking forward to seeing tens of thousands of fans in a sold-out O2 once again."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Littler's nine-darter from all angles as 'The Nuke' hit perfection on Finals night of the 2024 Premier League

Using the table in his favour: Why he wanted to finish top

One thing Littler believes he has working in his favour is that, by finishing top of the table, he will play in the opening semi-final which he also did in 2024.

If he wins that contest with Gerwyn Price, he believes that the longer break between playing in the semis before having to compete in the final is something in his advantage column.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Full match highlights of Littler's final with Humphries on Night 16 in Sheffield

"Last year it made a big difference. But for myself, I wanted to finish top once again," he added.

"Finishing top, the semi-final comes with it. So I'm very happy that I'm playing that first semi-final.

"You saw it last year. Luke Humphries, he played the second semi-final. I can't quite remember the time turnaround that Luke did have.

"Obviously he played fantastically last year, but I played that much better and got the win against him.

"But for myself, I'll just play that first semi-final, hopefully get the win and look forward to the final."

What darts will he use at the O2?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler beat Humphries in the Premier League play-off final to win the 2024 title at London's O2 Arena

Littler shocked fans and pundits alike on Night 16 of the Premier League in Sheffield when he changed the K-Flex on his darts.

The 18-year-old has not yet decided what version of his darts he will use but knows he always has his trusty world championship-winning ones in the locker.

"I've been practising at home with them until Target give me the heads up that, yes, you can use them, we're going to get the process ready," Littler said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler casually checks out on 128 against Nathan Aspinall as his The Asp shows his appreciation for his opponent

"I'll just have to see how I am practising tomorrow night. But like you said, I might have to go back to the normal black ones that I won with.

"Last year, I won the World Championship with them. But you know me, I like having a little swap and change.

"If something doesn't work, I'll go back to the basic, the full black set-up with the black K-flip with 'The Nuke' on them. So if I'm not practising well tomorrow night, I'll switch back."

Watch or stream Finals Night on Sky Sports

The Premier League concludes at the O2 arena, London on Thursday May 29 as table-topping Luke Littler plays Gerwyn Price in the first semi-final, and Luke Humphries faces Nathan Aspinall in the race to 10 legs with the final a race to 11. Watch Finals Night of Premier League Darts, in London, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ from 7pm - stream with NOW.

Sky Sports is once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW