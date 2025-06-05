Former world champion Rob Cross banned as company director over tax payments

Rob Cross has been punished after failing to pay over £450,000 in tax.

As a result, the former world champion has been "disqualified as a director" of his company after The Insolvency Service found Cross withdrew more than £300,000 from 'Rob Cross Darts Limited' between March 2020 and November 2023 that should have gone to creditors including HMRC.

Cross, who is set to play in the Nordic Darts Masters in Copenhagen this weekend, will not be allowed to be a director again until 2030. He was first appointed director back in May 2017.

This prevents him from being involved in the "promotion, formation or management of a company, without the permission of the court".

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Rob Cross Darts Limited, his company, was set up in order for 'Voltage' to receive his earnings from his professional darts career and prize money.

Alongside the £300,000, Cross also took more than £400,000 from Rob Cross Darts Limited in the form of a director's loan account by the time the company went into liquidation.

Cross admitted that this was "to the risk and ultimate detriment of HMRC".

In order to repay his debts, the 2018 world champion has now entered an Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA). How much he will contribute via this arrangement depends upon his earnings at darts tournaments.

Kevin Read, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, said: "When directors fail to pay the correct amount of tax, it directly impacts the government's ability to fund vital public services such as the NHS, schools, transport infrastructure, and our national defence.

"Rob Cross's company owed more than £400,000 in corporation tax alone when it went into liquidation. For more than three years, he withdrew funds from the company which should have gone to HMRC and other creditors.

"This case demonstrates that we will pursue action against directors who deprive the public purse of much-needed funds. The rules apply equally to everyone in business, and we expect all company directors to comply with their legal responsibilities.

"Enforcing these rules consistently is crucial in maintaining a level playing field and preventing companies from gaining an unfair competitive advantage over compliant businesses that properly fulfil their tax obligations.

The PDC declined to comment.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the World Cup of Darts, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW