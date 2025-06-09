World Cup of Darts: Jonny Clayton says Wales will stop England's Luke Littler and Luke Humphries from winning the title

Jonny Clayton says his partnership with Gerwyn Price for Team Wales will stop England's dream team of Luke Littler and Luke Humphries from winning the World Cup of Darts.

Following the completion of the group stage, the draw for the last 16 will take place on Friday evening, as England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland open their title bids in Saturday's second round.

World No 1 Humphries and World Champion Littler will form a dream partnership for five-time winners England, as Littler makes his highly-anticipated debut.

But Clayton and Price will aim to lead Wales to a third triumph in the pairs event after victory in 2020 and 2023.

"We've got our hands on the trophy twice and now we want it a third time," said 'The Ferret'. "People have been asking the question whether Gezzy is playing or is he not playing. If Gezzy says he's playing, that's good enough for me so that's all that counts.

"I don't care that England are world No 1 and No 2, it's us Welsh boys, we're going to stop them. We're there to win the trophy. You want to win trophies you've got to beat the big name players.

"We're both in good form. Gezzy has come out of the Premier League after Finals Night and I'm playing tidy darts so we're ready to go. We want this trophy.

"All the headlines are the two Lukes and the other bit is can Jonny and Gezzy stop them? Jonny and Gezzy will stop them if we meet them.

"We want to be the World Cup champions. Me and Gezzy have got a good click, good days, it's all rugby banter."

Image: Clayton believes all the pressure will be on favourites England

Clayton believes there will be growing pressure on Littler and Humphries to succeed with the duo odds-on to seal glory in Frankfurt.

"There's always pressure on the favourites," said the Welshman. "If the favourites don't perform then they get it from every angle. Whoever wins it will have played very good darts.

"If England are standing in front of us then they're going to have some trouble.

"They doing everything right and you can never knock that, but the world No 5 and world No 10 have got something to say in a team event. No matter what rank you are we're all going to try and do well for each other."

Will we see a pair's nine-darter?

"Hopefully some history will be made but hopefully Gezzy can share what the three darts are worth with him. He might give me a dart. That'll do me fine," joked Clayton.

"If you hit a nine-darter you've got to be on song and I think Gezzy has proven that he is on form by reaching the finals of the Premier League. It's going to be a Welsh win."

Can England be stopped?

Laura Turner and Matt Edgar spoke to Emma Paton on the latest edition of Love The Darts podcast about whether Wales can stop England's dream pairing of Humphries and Littler.

"I like their dynamic together," said Turner. "They've got proven history and success here as well and they get on. If Gerwyn Price is happy and looking forward to an event then it's conducive to get the best out of him.

"Clayton over the last few months has been exceptional. He's gone through the ranks and now he's world No 5. It is another really solid team."

Edgar added: "Can they push England? Yes, they can. Can they beat England? That's a different question altogether.

"They can push England but I don't think they'll get past them.

