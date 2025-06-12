World Cup of Darts: Netherlands, Germany, Republic of Ireland among first-night winners in group stage
First group-stage matches completed in Frankfurt with 12 nations aiming to progress to second round, where top-four seeds lie in wait watch day two from World Cup of Darts live on Sky Sports Action on Friday, with the afternoon session at 11am and evening session at 6pm
Thursday 12 June 2025 23:58, UK
A Michael van Gerwen-less Netherlands made an impressive start on the opening night of the World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt, where hosts Germany and the Republic of Ireland were among the other winners.
With the top-four seeded countries - England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland - not entering the tournament until Saturday's second round, the first two days in Germany feature 36 other nations battling it out to join them in the last 16 in the pairs format.
The first-round nations are split into 12 groups of three, with the winner of each progressing. Thursday night's matches featured the first 24 teams.
Four-time winners Netherlands took early control of Group A by dismantling Italy 4-0 inside seven-and-a-half minutes with world youth champion Gian van Veen stepping into Van Gerwen's illustrious shoes alongside Danny Noppert.
Germany, who are fielding Martin Schindler and Ricardo Pietreczko, were made to work a little harder by Portugal but came out on top with a 4-2 victory.
Republic of Ireland duo William O'Connor and Keane Barry won by the same scoreline against Gibraltar
But there was little opening-night cheer for North America.
Canada's Matt Campbell and Jim Long were beaten 4-1 by Malaysia, who claimed their first-ever victory in the tournament, while Hong Kong beat the USA by the same margin.
After a shaky start when they lost the first leg against the throw to Latvia, Belgium duo Mike De Decker and Dimitri Van den Bergh came through their first match 4-1.
Austria, meanwhile, impressed in their own 4-1 win over Spain. Mensur Suljovic and Rusty-Jake Rodriguez recorded a joint average of 99. Indeed, with the former averaging 105.5 for his throws.
Croatia. meanwhile, missed three match darts before losing 4-3 to Japan in the night's third match.
There are two sessions to conclude the group phase on a busy Friday.
The losing nations from Thursday's opening matches play the third team from each group on Friday afternoon from 11am, before the final matches of the group start from 7pm in the evening session - all live on Sky Sports Action.
The last-16 draw then follows on Friday night.
Results from Thursday's first group matches
Sweden 4-1 Lithuania (G)
Czechia 4-2 Chinese Taipei (J)
Croatia 3-4 Japan (K)
Republic of Ireland 4-2 Gibraltar (D)
Canada 1-4 Malaysia (F)
USA 1-4 Hong Kong (I)
Poland 4-3 South Africa (E)
Belgium 4-1 Latvia (B)
Netherlands 4-0 Italy (A)
Germany 4-2 Portugal (C)
Austria 4-1 Spain (H)
Finland 0-4 New Zealand (L)
Friday's schedule
Friday June 13
Afternoon Session (1100 BST)
Second Group Matches
(Thursday's Losing Team v Nation 3)
Lithuania v France (G)
Chinese Taipei v India (J)
Croatia v Switzerland (K)
Gibraltar v China (D)
Canada v Denmark (F)
USA v Bahrain (I)
South Africa v Norway (E)
Latvia v Philippines (B)
Italy v Hungary (A)
Portugal v Singapore (C)
Spain v Australia (H)
Finland v Argentina (L)
Evening Session (1800 BST)
Third Group Matches
(Thursday's Winning Team v Nation 3)
Sweden v France (G)
Czechia v India (J)
Japan v Switzerland (K)
Republic of Ireland v China (D)
Malaysia v Denmark (F)
Hong Kong v Bahrain (I)
Poland v Norway (E)
Belgium v Philippines (B)
Netherlands v Hungary (A)
Germany v Singapore (C)
Austria v Australia (H)
New Zealand v Argentina (L)
