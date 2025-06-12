World Cup of Darts pundit predictions: Will anybody stop Luke Humphries and Luke Littler?

Ahead of the World Cup of Darts, the Sky Sports Darts pundits give their predictions on whether anyone will stop England duo Luke Humphries and Luke Littler from winning.

They also assess whether there are any major obstacles in the path of the 'Dream Team' and if there is a chance they could make history by hitting the first-ever pairs nine-darter.

Emma Paton's predictions

Will anyone stop Luke and Luke?

Probably not! What a pairing - the top two in the world (on paper and off it!). I can't wait to see them team up and become this unstoppable duo - it feels like it can't possibly fail.

The only threat I can see is from Wales who have won this event twice before with Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton and it feels like both are finding some great form at just the right time.

Are there any issues they could encounter?

I don't see anything troubling them at all to be honest. With Littler making his debut, I think he'll absolutely love the World Cup stage and I reckon they'll both want to put on a show and break as many records as they can.

The only question mark is how they'll gel together as a partnership, but they get on well so I can't see any problems.

Will they secure a first-ever pairs nine-darter?

Well if anyone can it's them! I did say they'd want to break records and I definitely think this will be something they'll be speaking about in the lead-up to the event.

We've seen others come close - like (Simon) Whitlock and (Damon) Heta missing D18 just a few years ago - so maybe it's written in the stars for the two Lukes!

Mark Webster's predictions

Will anyone stop Luke and Luke? Are there any issues they could encounter?

"In terms of the two Lukes, they are stand-out favourites.

"Look, they can be stopped. We don't know how they will deal with pairs, it is a different sort of format.

"But they are rightly the favourites and I expect them to win the event."

Will they secure the first-ever pairs nine-darter?

"It is tough to do. The Aussies came really close a couple of years ago but they are definitely the pairs team to stop.

"I will be gobsmacked if they don't win the event."

Polly James' predictions

Will anyone stop Luke and Luke?

What a dream team, a team that sends shivers down your spine, but I think there are a couple of contenders that could cause a problem for the two Lukes. Take any of the pairs who are proven champions, like Gezzy and Jonny who love playing together and are a force to be reckoned with at the moment with both showing brilliant form individually.

As double World Cup champions they're not only passionate Welsh players who love to wear the jersey but they know each other's weaknesses and strengths and have had years to adapt to playing together under pressured moments.

They both come from team backgrounds and know how to lift and build one another up when the going gets tough.

Are there any issues they could encounter?

Yes! Humphries love to prep and practise and Littler doesn't. We do not know how that will affect them.

Will they secure the first-ever pairs nine-darter?

I hope so, it would be magic! If any pair is capable it's the two Lukes for sure.

Laura Turner's predictions

Will anyone stop Luke and Luke?

I think it is difficult to see anyone beating the top two players in the world. Having the two best players doesn't always mean you're going to win absolutely everything, but there is a dynamic between them. They seem to get on really well.

I just think the dynamic between them means they're going to be a very difficult team to beat.

Are there any issues they could encounter?

If anyone has any chance of beating them it will be someone who can get ahead early on before the format starts stretching out. The longer the format, the harder they're going to be to beat.

Will they secure the first-ever pairs nine-darter?

We've just had a record number of nine-darters hit in the Premier League this season with Humphries and Littler helping to get to that total. I think they're going to be a little bit competitive between them but in a friendly type of way. I think that will help them if they have a mini-competition.

Stuart Pyke's predictions

Will anyone stop Luke and Luke?

Just a feeling that Team England will steamroller through the tournament. The two Lukes have won the last five TV majors.

I remember all that nonsense about Luke Littler withdrawing from the event because of the reaction he gets from some German fans. That is exactly what it was, nonsense!! He was always going to play. The pride on pulling on the England jersey at the age of 18 will be immense.

Are there any issues they could encounter?

I guess the challenge will come from Wales with Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price plus the Scottish duo of Gary Anderson and Peter Wright….all four are World Cup winners and will fancy their chances.

But if England don't win I will eat a currywurst in Frankfurt... and I cannot stand them!!

Competing Nations & Pairings

(1) England - Luke Humphries & Luke Littler

(2) Wales - Jonny Clayton & Gerwyn Price

(3) Scotland - Gary Anderson & Peter Wright

(4) Northern Ireland - Josh Rock & Daryl Gurney

Argentina - Jesus Salate & Victor Guillin

Australia - Damon Heta & Simon Whitlock

Austria - Mensur Suljovic & Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Bahrain - Sadeq Mohamed & Hasan Bucheeri

Belgium - Mike De Decker & Dimitri Van den Bergh

Canada - Matt Campbell & Jim Long

China - Xiaochen Zong & Lihao Wen

Chinese Taipei - Pupo Teng-Lieh & An-Sheng Lu

Croatia - Pero Ljubic & Boris Krcmar

Czechia - Karel Sedlacek & Petr Krivka

Denmark - Benjamin Reus & Andreas Hyllgaardhus

Finland - Teemu Harju & Marko Kantele

France - Thibault Tricole & Jacques Labre

Germany - Martin Schindler & Ricardo Pietreczko

Gibraltar - Craig Galliano & Justin Hewitt

Hong Kong - Man Lok Leung & Lok Yin Lee

Hungary - Gyorgy Jehirszki & Gergely Lakatos

India - Nitin Kumar & Mohan Goel

Italy - Michele Turetta & Massimo Dalla Rosa

Japan - Ryusei Azemoto & Tomoya Goto

Latvia - Madars Razma & Valters Melderis

Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas & Mindaugas Barauskas

Malaysia - Tengku Shah & Tan Jenn Ming

Netherlands - Danny Noppert & Gian van Veen

New Zealand - Haupai Puha & Mark Cleaver

Norway - Cor Dekker & Kent Joran Sivertsen

Philippines - Lourence Ilagan & Paolo Nebrida

Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski & Radek Szaganski

Portugal - Jose de Sousa & Bruno Nascimento

Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor & Keane Barry

Singapore - Paul Lim & Phuay Wei Tan

South Africa - Cameron Carolissen & Devon Petersen

Spain - Daniel Zapata & Ricardo Fernandez

Sweden - Jeffrey de Graaf & Oskar Lukasiak

Switzerland - Stefan Bellmont & Alex Fehlmann

USA - Danny Lauby & Jules van Dongen

Prize Fund (Per Team)

Winners - £80,000

Runners-Up - £50,000

Semi-Finalists - £30,000

Quarter-Finalists - £20,000

Last 16 Losers - £9,000

Second in Group - £5,000

Third in Group - £4,000

Total £450,000

