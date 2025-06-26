US Darts Masters 2025: Schedule, format, results as Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, Luke Humphries take part
Defending champion Rob Cross, plus Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price, Stephen Bunting and Nathan Aspinall will take part in the US Darts Masters; watch the Betfred World Matchplay live on Sky Sports from July 19-27 at the Winter Gardens
Thursday 26 June 2025 19:24, UK
Rob Cross will begin his defence of the US Darts Masters against Danny Lauby on Friday, as two-time champion Michael van Gerwen faces the enigmatic Leonard Gates.
Following events in Bahrain, Den Bosch and Copenhagen, the World Series of Darts roadshow resumes in The Theater at Madison Square Garden on June 27-28, as a star-studded 16-player field battles it out in the Big Apple.
Friday's first round will see eight PDC superstars take on eight North American representatives for a place in Saturday's final stages, with world No 1 Luke Humphries and world champion Luke Littler also set to star.
However, Cross - who defeated Gerwyn Price to clinch last year's US Darts Masters crown - will take centre stage on Friday evening as he opens his defence of the title against American No 1 Lauby.
Day one will also feature the return of Dutch superstar Van Gerwen, who begins his bid for a third US Darts Masters title against CDC Cross-Border Challenge winner Gates.
Van Gerwen lifted the coveted title in 2017 and 2023, and will be hoping to make a triumphant return to big-stage competition having not featured in a PDC event since Night 16 of the Premier League over a month ago.
Elsewhere, Humphries has been pitted against former Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finalist Stowe Buntz in another intriguing tussle, while Littler kicks off his campaign against PDC Tour Card Holder Jules van Dongen.
Top seed Stephen Bunting - a winner in Bahrain and Copenhagen in 2025 - will be hoping to complete the hat-trick on his Madison Square Garden debut, and he will play the returning Jason Brandon in his opener.
Third seed Price - the runner-up to Cross in 2024 - takes on CDC Order of Merit leader Adam Sevada for a place in the quarter-finals, with Van Gerwen or Gates awaiting the winner in the last eight.
Nathan Aspinall - the US Darts Masters champion back in 2019 - faces Canadian No 1 Matt Campbell, while Damon Heta marks his US Darts Masters debut with a clash against Campbell's World Cup partner Jim Long.
Following Friday's first round, the 2025 US Darts Masters will conclude on Saturday evening with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final during a bumper session of action in The Theater at MSG.
US Darts Masters Draw Bracket
- (1) Stephen Bunting vs Jason Brandon
- Damon Heta vs Jim Long
- (4) Luke Littler vs Jules van Dongen
- Nathan Aspinall vs Matt Campbell
- (2) Rob Cross vs Danny Lauby
- Luke Humphries vs Stowe Buntz
- (3) Gerwyn Price vs Adam Sevada
- Michael van Gerwen vs Leonard Gates
2025 US Darts Masters schedule
Friday June 27, First Round
- Damon Heta vs Jim Long
- Rob Cross vs Danny Lauby
- Stephen Bunting vs Jason Brandon
- Gerwyn Price vs Adam Sevada
- Luke Littler vs Jules van Dongen
- Nathan Aspinall vs Matt Campbell
- Luke Humphries vs Stowe Buntz
- Michael van Gerwen v Leonard Gates
Saturday June 28
Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Final
