Michael van Gerwen: Three-time world champion ready to bounce back after separation from wife

Michael van Gerwen believes he is ready to debut a "new Michael" at the World Series of Darts in New York as he prepares to bounce back from a tough period out of the game.

In May, the Dutchman withdrew from the Dutch Dart Championship after releasing a statement announcing he and his wife Daphne have separated and apologised to fans in a statement posted to X while asking for privacy for him and his family.

Van Gerwen now feels ready to return to the oche, equipped with a new grip, and has already hit two nine-darters during practice.

"I don't know if it's going to be busy, but I'm going to live by the moment because we all know where I'm coming from, what position I'm in, and I need to make sure I do the right thing for me and my kids," Van Gerwen told Online Darts.

"We're going to see. We all know I had a really tough period, but I also like to play darts. I need to find the right combination of things. We all need to understand.

"I love playing darts, but one thing I love more and that's my kids.

"I want to live a bit healthier as well and I still want to do this in 10 years, so I think you need to make a sacrifice in life, it's as simple as that.

"I will see how things go, but I'm living by the moment."

The three-time world champion said he feels confident about challenging for the title in New York and wants to give it his best shot despite his break.

"I have had more success in this tournament than anyone else ever," said Van Gerwen, who won the US Darts Masters in 2017 and 2023.

"I need to make sure I'm going to maintain that by giving 100 per cent.

"I'm also realistic. I know I've had some tough periods. But if I thought I couldn't do any damage in this tournament, I wouldn't be here."

