US Darts Masters: Luke Littler, Luke Humphries progress as Rob Cross and Stephen Bunting make shock exits in New York

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries made it through to the quarter-finals of the bet365 US Darts Masters, as reigning champion Rob Cross and top seed Stephen Bunting crashed out on the opening night in New York.

World Champion Littler raised the roof in The Theater at Madison Square Garden by sealing his 6-1 win over Jules van Dongen with a 120 checkout of three double tops, setting the reigning World Series of Darts Finals champion a quarter-final meeting with Nathan Aspinall.

World No 1 Humphries came from 4-3 down against Stowe Buntz to win 6-4 and avoid a third American triumph of Friday's first round, having seen Danny Lauby and Jason Brandon enjoy the biggest wins of their careers by stunning Cross and Bunting respectively.

Image: Danny Lauby reeled off six straight legs to thrash Rob Cross

Lauby ended Cross' title defence with a stunning 6-0 whitewash over the 2024 US Darts Masters winner, averaging 94 and following up an earlier 118 checkout with an 11-darter to close out an impressive display.

"That was amazing," said Lauby, who had lost in the first round in his three previous US Darts Masters appearances. "Every win is difficult; I've not had a whole lot of stage experience this year so there's nothing but positives.

"I know how good Rob is and he didn't play to his standard and I was fortunate enough to take advantage. I'm really happy and looking forward to Saturday."

Lauby is joined in Saturday evening's final stages by Brandon, who saw off Bunting 6-4. Brandon had lost 6-2 to Cross on his TV debut in New York two years ago, but defied a 170 checkout from Bunting to close out victory this time around with a 97 average.

"That's my biggest win - I'm struggling to find the words," said Brandon, who traded plans to celebrate Saturday's wedding anniversary in the Turks & Caicos Islands after qualifying for the event.

Image: Jason Brandon shocked Stephen Bunting to reach the quarter-finals

"My goal was to come up here and get a little bit of redemption for two years ago - I don't know how I held it together but I was able to focus. I'm feeling way better about my darts now than I was coming into the event. I'm ready for tomorrow."

Aspinall, the 2019 US Darts Masters winner in Las Vegas, landed eight 180s and averaged 105 in a sensational 6-2 win over Canadian number one Matt Campbell.

Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price will meet in a tasty quarter-final on Saturday following impressive opening victories. Price shone with a 102.47 average and six 180s in his 6-2 victory over Adam Sevada, while Van Gerwen dispatched Leonard Gates 6-1.

Damon Heta punished nine missed doubles from Jim Long to claim a 6-1 win over the Canadian, averaging almost 99 on his New York debut to set up a clash with Brandon.

Saturday's afternoon session sees the bet365 North American Championship take place, as the eight American and Canadian stars compete for that domestic title and a $10,000 top prize. The US Darts Masters then concludes later in the day, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

2025 bet365 US Darts Masters results and schedule

Friday June 27

First Round

Damon Heta 6-1 Jim Long

Danny Lauby 6-0 Rob Cross

Jason Brandon 6-4 Stephen Bunting

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Adam Sevada

Luke Littler 6-1 Jules van Dongen

Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Matt Campbell

Luke Humphries 6-4 Stowe Buntz

Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Leonard Gates

Image: Nathan Aspinall will now face Luke Littler on Saturday

Saturday June 28

Evening Session (1930 EST/Sunday 0030 UK time)

Quarter-Finals

Jason Brandon vs Damon Heta

Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall

Danny Lauby vs Luke Humphries

Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen

Best of 11 legs

Semi-Finals

Brandon/Heta vs Littler/Aspinall

Lauby/Humphries vs Price/Van Gerwen

Best of 13 legs

Final

Best of 15 legs

What's the next darts event on Sky Sports?

The highlight of the darting summer will see the Betfred World Matchplay held from July 19-27 at the Winter Gardens, as Luke Humphries bids to retain the coveted Phil Taylor Trophy, with world champion Luke Littler and three-time winner Michael van Gerwen also set to headline the £800,000 event across nine days.

Sunday July 27 will also feature the fourth staging of the Betfred Women's World Matchplay, featuring eight players competing across one session - with Beau Greaves having won the 2023 and 2024 events.

Sunday July 27 will also feature the fourth staging of the Betfred Women's World Matchplay, featuring eight players competing across one session - with Beau Greaves having won the 2023 and 2024 events.