Luke Littler eyeing World Matchplay glory to join 'Triple Crown' exclusive club alongside Luke Humphries

If Luke Littler can secure World Matchplay glory at Blackpool's Winter Gardens, he will add his name to another list of icons.

Littler, in his very short but world-beating career, picked up a Premier League title back in 2024 and was named World Darts champion in 2025.

To complete the darting 'Triple Crown,' he needs to win the Matchplay.

Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson, and most recently Luke Humphries are the only four players to have completed the prestigious feat, with Taylor still the only player to have completed the 'Triple Crown' in a singular darting season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Love The Darts podcast, Michael Bridge and Paul Nicholson preview Luke Littler's first-round clash with Ryan Searle

Littler suffered a tough draw on his World Matchplay debut last year and lost in the first round to eventual finalist Michael van Gerwen.

Now, he is focused on making sure he picks up that first-round win against Ryan Searle to start his path for what would be another history-making victory.

"I am looking forward to going back," Littler said. "Obviously my debut didn't go how I wanted it to go, a tough first round against Michael."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Luke Littler against Michael van Gerwen in the final of the World Darts Championship

"I am just looking forward to that first game and getting a win at the iconic Matchplay.

"It definitely motivates me to try and get the win and try and go far in what has been an up-and-down season so far.

"Hopefully I can just win that first game and see what goes on from there - I just want to get a win at the Winter Gardens.

"The World Cup did not go to plan for me and Luke [Humphries]. It was tough conditions that we couldn't do much about, but now the Matchplay, you are on your own, not in a team, and can battle it out with the best in the world.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler reels in big fish with a sensational 170 finish against Nathan Aspinall at the Poland Masters. Video courtesy of ITV Sport

"The Matchplay is a different breed and it is going to be tough if I want to go all the way.

"If I win it, I join that 'Triple Crown' group, so that is obviously what I am focusing on - win the Matchplay and then I will have all three.

"I didn't even realise properly that the 'Triple Crown' was a thing, I thought it was another major added to the list.

"But with only Luke, Phil, Michael, and Gary doing it, it would be a massive achievement."

Humphries: The 'Triple Crown' is an exclusive club

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Love The Darts podcast cast their predictions for the World Matchplay Darts

While there is a piece of history on the line for Littler, world No 1 Humphries would also like to create his bit of history too, by going back-to-back at the World Matchplay.

An 18-15 win over MVG secured the title for 'Cool Hand' back in 2024 and if he could replicate his run once again, he would become only the fourth player in the tournament's history to go back-to-back, joining Taylor, Van Gerwen and Rod Harrington.

That particular feat has not been done since 2016, when the 'Green Machine' beat Taylor, and for Humphries, he is focused on going in with no pressure but rather acknowledging what he and Littler have achieved in such a short space of time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the World Matchplay final as Luke Humphries took on Michael van Gerwen

"Being Premier League champion now, I'll go into it with a more confident mood," Humphries said.

"Obviously you've seen now that there's no pressure on that fact of not having the 'Triple Crown' or anything, because now I've got that, the Matchplay is not missing or anything.

"So I feel really relaxed about the way my career could go over the next four to five years and there is no pressure on my shoulders.

"I feel like I've accomplished and achieved so much already if it doesn't go my way at the Matchplay, then it's not like I've got to wait another year to put that right.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Humphries celebrates winning the World Matchplay

"It just shows how great it is what me and Luke have achieved in such a short space of time.

"You have had three Triple Crown winners in the the 20 years it has it's been about or 20 and then you could have five with two joining in the space of a couple of months.

"It is such an exclusive club and if it was easy everyone would have done it so it just proves how hard it is to win all three of them.

"If Luke goes on to win it then I'm sure he'll be really, really pleased like I was to achieve it but hopefully he doesn't because that means I'm possibly the champion."

Watch the World Matchplay live on Sky Sports from July 19-27 or stream without a contract.