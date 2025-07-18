World Matchplay 2025 pundit predictions: Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, and Gerwyn Price to shine?

With the World Matchplay 2025 just around the corner, we asked the Sky Sports Darts pundits who they think the favourites are, who will go on a surprise run, and why this tournament is so special...

Sky Sports Darts' Mark Webster

What makes the Matchplay so special?

The Matchplay is massively special. Just trying to qualify for the event is massively tough so it is rewarding if you get there - you have got to be consistent for 12 months.

I know when I came across, I qualified for the Worlds and obviously you want to make the Worlds, but I really wanted to make the Matchplay.

It is a brilliant tournament at a brilliant time of the year. The venue is fantastic, it is a decent format as well.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out the best action from the 2024 World Matchplay from the Winter Gardens, Blackpool

Every player who gets there has found a bit of form and a bit of consistency. Yes, there will be players coming in who are a bit patchy but in those 12 months, you deserve your spot.

There is a real sense of achievement in just qualifying but if you can go on a deep run there it is a fantastic trophy to win.

Who will win the Matchplay?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Humphries celebrates last year's win

I like Luke Humphries' draw. Obviously the first round, first to 10, is a fairly long format and he has got a tricky opening round [against Gian van Veen] but he has got the know-how.

I don't see him having too much trouble getting to the quarter finals and once it is the quarters, that is when it plays into these players' hands.

It is first to 16, then 17, then 18 and they are going to take some beating.

I think, once again, Humphries is the man to beat but it is going to be tough because he is defending champion.

He has certainly got it in him to win that title and he will be confident after winning the Premier League as well.

Who will go on a surprise run?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney were in tears after clinching the World Cup of Darts title after an epic last-leg decider

I am going to say Josh Rock but is that a massive surprise given the way he played at the World Cup?

He has not set the ground running in terms of the Matchplay in the past and he has got a rematch with Ross Smith, who he has played there before.

I just think he is a bit more equipped now - he looked fluid and fired up at the World Cup.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stephen Bunting and Josh Rock both hit nine-darters in Players Championship 20 in Leicester

He needs to bring that 'representing your country' mentality to the Matchplay.

I think it is time for him to kick on. He had a brilliant first year, and he has let his career go steadily, but it is time to have that explosive run now. I would not be gobsmacked if he had a decent run.

Sky Sports Darts' Emma Paton

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Humphries wins the World Matchplay title with a sensational 100 finish against Michael van Gerwen

What makes the Matchplay so special?

I think if I was to describe the World Matchplay in one word, it would be magical!

It's a tournament that players more often than not highlight as their favourite event of the year.

One thing is the venue - the Winter Gardens is iconic. It's the noise, the heat, the balconies, the lights - pure theatre!

And of course you've got the history - Phil Taylor making it very much his home. We've had such memorable moments, whether it's nine-darters or crazy comebacks, so hopefully there's more where that came from this year!

And how can I not mention the fans - a proper darts crowd who absolutely love a party!

Who will win the Matchplay?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gerwyn Price hit tops, tops to put Wales in the World Cup final

The two Lukes (Humphries and Littler) will be the favourites, being the world number one and two but I'm going for Gerwyn Price, who is the form player at the moment. A Euro Tour title a few days ago, three wins on the Pro Tour in 2025 plus a World Series victory - maybe it's about time he picked up another major.

He's a former runner-up and I'm backing him to crack the code this year.

Who will go on a surprise run?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Damon Heta produces an astonishing nine-darter against Luke Woodhouse and the pair of them celebrate together on stage at Alexandra Palace!

Would a Damon Heta run be a surprise?! Probably not, but I'm backing the world No 7 to string some winning performances together on a major stage. He's been playing some great stuff but maybe now's his time to have a deep run at a big TV tournament.

Sky Sports Darts' Rod Studd

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The story of women's finals day at the World Matchplay

What makes the Matchplay so special?

Ask anybody connected to professional darts, from players to fans to commentators, to name their favourite tournament and the overwhelming majority will answer 'The World Matchplay'.

A tournament steeped in tradition and history played in the most ornate and iconic venue featuring the strongest elite-level field in world darts. Only the greats of the game win at the Winter Gardens.

Who will win the Matchplay?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After stretching his Premier League nine-darter record to five, take a look at all of Gerwyn Price's previous nines in the competition

The number crunchers and data analysts tell me Luke Littler is the man to back but I'm always reticent to back against the proven serial winner - Luke Humphries

And I like the way former finalist Gerwyn Price has been playing. I'll have tipped half the field by the time the first dart is thrown!

Who will go on a surprise run?

Slightly contradicting my previous answer here but I like Gian Van Veen.

Yes, He plays the defending champ in round one, but better to meet Humphries over the best of 19 than later in the event over a longer format and if the young Dutchman springs a surprise there, the draw would be quite reasonable for the world youth champion. He's a prodigious talent.

Sky Sports Darts' Stuart Pyke

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Paul Nicholson and Michael Bridge discuss Michael van Gerwen's form heading into the World Matchplay where he plays Raymond van Barneveld in the first round.

What makes the Matchplay so special?

For me the Matchplay evokes so many memories going all the way back to 2003 - it was my first ever tournament for Sky Sports.

I was supposed to be shadowing Sid Waddell, Dave Lanning and John Gwynne but when I arrived at the Imperial Hotel in Blackpool I was met by the great Sid telling me we were going to do the first game of the day together which was John Lowe against Keith Deller!

He was a star, a great friend and a guiding light until we sadly lost him in 2012

That is why it remains my favourite to this day. A special place and a special atmosphere

By the way, Sky Sports' very own Wayne Mardle reached the final in 2003. For 20 legs he went dart for dart with Phil Taylor before losing 18-12.

Who will win the Matchplay?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler hit three tops to beat Jules van Dongen in the first round of the US Darts Masters. Pictures courtesy of ITV Sport.

Luke Littler is still smarting from losing the Premier League Final. Meanwhile, Gerwyn Price is in the same half and in great touch.

Who will go on a surprise run?

Gary Anderson is due a big run in a TV Major and this could be the one!

Sky Sports Darts' Laura Turner

What makes the Matchplay so special?

The PDC World Matchplay combines atmosphere, tradition, and elite-level darts in a unique leg-based format, making it a crown jewel in the PDC calendar.

The venue is iconic and the Matchplay has provided so many memorable moments, from nine-dart finishes to epic comebacks, it has delivered some of the most exciting moments in darts history.

Who will win the Matchplay?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Gary Anderson's incredible start to Players Championship 9 as the Flying Scotsman hits perfection!

It's hard not to look at the two Lukes picking up any and every title, however recent results have shown they aren't invincible and the field is so strong. The likes of Dobey, Price, Anderson, and others could still cause significant upsets.

With a field this strong, I don't think any run would come as a complete surprise. Anderson and Price have found good form of late, but I also think the winner of the Josh Rock and Ross Smith encounter could go on a deep run.

Sky Sports Darts' Polly James

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dimitri Van den Bergh hits a nine-darter against Martin Schindler in the World Matchplay

What makes the Matchplay so special?

It's one of the most prestigious events on the calendar and I love how the whole of Blackpool gets behind the tournament.

The city turns darts crazy and the summer buzz in by the seaside is so much fun. It goes without saying, The Winter Gardens is iconic and the fans are die-hard.

Who will win the Matchplay?

I am going to have to say either 2023 champion Nathan Aspinall or the in-form Gerwyn Price.

Who will go on a surprise run?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Another look at how the Alexandra Palace crowd went wild for Damon Heta's nine-darter at the World Darts Championship

I know it wouldn't be that huge a surprise but I hope Damon Heta goes far and gets to the business end in Blackpool.

Sky Sports Darts' Glen Durrant

What makes the Matchplay so special?

Image: The Winter Gardens in Blackpool is simply iconic...

The iconic Winter Gardens. Blackpool in the summer and the legacy of Phil Taylor.

Who will win the Matchplay?

I'm going to say Luke Littler. He lost to Michael van Gerwen on his World Matchplay debut last year, but he's been a different animal since.

Who will go on a surprise run?

Image: Watch out for 'The Heat' at this year's World Matchplay

Watch out for Damon Heta. The Aussie secured his second ranking title at the Players Championship 20 final last week. He's in good form.

Watch the World Matchplay live on Sky Sports from July 19-27 or stream without a contract.