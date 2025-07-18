Luke Humphries making sure to relieve pressure and 'grab chances' as he defends World Matchplay title

Defending World Matchplay champion Luke Humphries knows what it takes to win at the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

World no 1 Humphries came up trumps in 2024, going all the way and beating Michael van Gerwen 18-15 in the final to go a step closer to completing the darting 'Triple Crown' of the World Darts Championship, World Matchplay, and Premier League.

'Cool Hand' then joined that prestigious list with his Premier League 2025 win over Luke Littler in the final.

If he can go back-to-back in Blackpool, Humphries will join another small but exclusive club alongside Phil Taylor, Rod Harrington, and Michael van Gerwen as the only players to have successfully defended their titles on the seaside.

Humphries now knows how to defend major titles, going back-to-back at the Players Championship Finals, and he thinks the best way to achieve that goal is to ensure there is as little pressure as possible but make sure you "grab" each opportunity when it comes your way.

"I am incredibly excited. I've got fond memories of Blackpool and the World Matchplay," Humphries said.

"The two years before winning it, it was a stepping stone in my career making the semi-finals and just coming up short against Jonny Clayton in the final and then of course last year achieving that dream of winning it.

"For me it was a special, special moment. Of course, I had already been World Champion but winning the World Matchplay was always a dream of mine and to achieve that against one of the greatest players that's ever been, it was a special moment for me.

"I think one thing you have to do is not start thinking about your defending champion.

"I have to put in a good performance to prove to myself that I've not just lost easily and given my title up.

"You have to relax. I had a couple of goes when I tried defending the Grand Prix, which would have been my first major tournament I won. I tried defending that and I almost did it, but maybe I put a bit too much pressure on myself in the final.

"Then the Grand Slam didn't go as well and I knew I had two more tournaments left to try and defend.

"I have always wanted to defend a major crown and I did do that at the Players Championship Finals so I know how to do it.

"You just have to maybe not put so much pressure on yourself and just allow yourself to get into the tournament, perform at the best of your ability and if that chance is there for you to win then you go on and grab it."

Ask around professional darts players and they will say the World Matchplay is one of the most difficult tournaments to win.

There are a multitude of reasons for this, whether it be the strong field, tough draws, or the format.

But for Humphries there is something else that adds to it - the hot July whether shining down through a glass ceiling.

"I stand by that. I think this is one of the hardest tournaments to win it on the calendar," added Humphries.

"In Blackpool at the Winter Gardens, it can get incredibly hot and it's in the peak of summer and it's like a glass ceiling so if it gets warm it creates an incredibly hot and sticky atmosphere.

"It makes it really tough to be able to throw your natural game and I think that's one of the many reasons and then on top of that, the long format.

"If you're playing first to 16 in that heat it is gruelling, it's hard. That is a reason why I think it's one of the toughest to win, not just from the personal point of view of it being one of the biggest competitions, I think the long format and the heat can be really tough.

"That's one of the reasons why I'd say it's one of the toughest to win on the calendar."

