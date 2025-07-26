World Matchplay 2025: Luke Littler fires nine-darter in victory over Josh Rock to book final with James Wade in Blackpool

Luke Littler will face James Wade in the Betfred World Matchplay final after firing a nine-darter during an extraordinary 17-14 victory over Josh Rock in Blackpool.

Littler lost the first five legs of their eagerly-awaited semi-final clash before producing a 141 finish to complete the 'perfect leg' - with Rock also on a possible nine-darter - in the eighth leg as part of a remarkable comeback.

The world champion was 7-3 down at the end of the second mini session but won eight of the next 10 legs to jump ahead, then never relinquished control despite Rock reducing the deficit by following a 'Big Fish' 170 checkout with a 120 finish in the next.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Luke Littler against Josh Rock in the semi-final of the World Matchplay.

Rock was within one of Littler - who fired a 107.5 average - until the teenager won the next two legs to close out a historic victory, where the 29 maximums posted between them broke the record for most ever recorded in a World Matchplay contest.

Littler now faces a final against 2007 champion James Wade, who squandered a six-leg lead against Jonny Clayton before prevailing 20-18 - in another sensational encounter - to secure a seventh World Matchplay final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the semi-final between James Wade and Jonny Clayton at the World Matchplay.

Nine-dart magic helps Littler reach Blackpool final

Rock grabbed the early incentive when he followed an 11-dart hold with a 12-dart break, then capitalised on missed Littler finishing to break again on his way to a clean sweep in the opening session.

Littler was 6-1 down when both players opened with back-to-back 180s in the eighth leg, where 'The Nuke' then completed a nine-darter on D15, with the next five legs of the pulsating contest - the first between - the two friends in a PDC ranking event - going against the throw.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Josh Rock made a blistering start to his semi-final against Luke Littler at the World Matchplay

Rock produced an 11-dart hold to move 9-6 ahead at the next break but was then swept the following mini session by a relentless Littler, who capitalised on three missed attempts at D16 by the Northern Irishman to break again and open up a three-leg buffer.

The back-to-back ton-plus checkouts from Rock set up a thrilling finale, with Littler edging two clear with a 13-dart hold and continuing his perfect record in PDC major semi-finals by closing out victory with an 11-dart break.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Josh Rock hit a 170 checkout against Luke Littler in the semi-final of the World Matchplay Darts

Victory gives Littler the chance to win the Phil Taylor Trophy for the first time and become just the fifth player to complete the 'Triple Crown' in darts, with the match-up against Wade a repeat of his UK Open victory in March.

Littler celebrates final after 'incredible' game

Littler, speaking to Sky Sports: "An incredible game. I wasn't happy at 5-0 down. A slow start. I picked myself back up.

"I wouldn't say Josh fell off a little bit, but the first five legs from him were unbelievable. As the match went on I said to myself I could do it. I've been here before and I've done it again."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler explains the celebration after his nine-darter against Josh Rock at the World Matchplay.

On the nine-darter, Littler added: "It definitely sparked me into life. I didn't want to give it big. I was playing awful. At that point I wanted to go into the break at 6-4 but I ended up 7-3 down. Once again I said to myself I could do it and come back again.

"Everyone knows about the triple crown. You can't put anything past James Wade. He's been playing some brilliant darts. I'll relax and come back tomorrow.

Image: Luke Littler is looking to become just the third player in history to complete the Triple Crown

"He is playing really well, but having that winning feeling over him in a major, the UK Open, will give me confidence. I've won many majors, but this is the big one now."

Wade pips Clayton in Winter Gardens epic

Wade followed an 11-dart hold in the third leg with a stunning 161 finish to break in the next, having seen Clayton miss the bullseye for his own ton-plus checkout, only for the Welshman to break back in the final leg of the mini session.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Wade hit six perfect darts but the seventh missed the treble bed during his semi-final against Jonny Clayton at the World Matchplay

Momentum quickly moved Wade's way when he broke Clayton twice during a run of four consecutive legs, racing him 7-2 ahead and leaving his opponent having to find a 14-dart hold to avoid a session sweep.

Clayton fired a 161 checkout and later produced back-to-back 11-dart legs on his throw to try and keep up with the ninth seed, with the pair continuing to exchange holds of throw until he found a 120 finish to break Wade and briefly the gap to three.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jonny Clayton took out a 161 finish during his semi-final against James Wade at the World Matchplay.

Wade responded by breaking twice on his way to racing through the next three legs, leaving him within a leg of victory, but Clayton sent crowds wild by unexpectedly winning the next six - including a 102 finish and a 13-dart hold - to extend a gripping the contest.

Wade edged ahead with a 161 finish and missed a match dart on D18 in the next, allowing Clayton to hold, with legs going with throw until Wade closed out a contest for the ages - and the longest semi-final in the tournament's history - with a 14-dart break.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Wade managed to secure the win despite Jonny Clayton attempting an epic fightback at the World Matchplay

Wade: I hated every minute of it

James Wade, speaking to Sky Sports: "I am flabbergasted. With darts you are surrounded by great darts players who are full of massive talent.

"Jonny [Clayton] let me off at the last minute, but I let him off before that. I'm exhausted after that. I thought that was a good game, but I look at the averages and I didn't know it was that good.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Wade was in shock after he beat Jonny Clayton in the semi-finals at the World Matchplay Darts

"I hope the crowd enjoyed it and everyone at home themselves - because I hated every single minute of it."

Wade added in his press conference: "I think I had more luck than anyone in that semi-final because Jonny [Clayton] could have quite easily buried me on many, many occasions. To be fair, probably should have had it over and done with before that."

Watch the Women's World Matchplay live on Sunday from 1pm on Sky Sports+ ahead of the World Matchplay final live from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+. Not got Sky? Stream without a contract.