World Matchplay Darts 2025: Results and latest scores as Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen headline Blackpool tournament
Follow the World Matchplay where Luke Humphries, Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen are in action, while Fallon Sherrock and Beau Greaves compete in the women's event; Watch every session of the World Matchplay live on Sky Sports from July 19-27
Saturday 19 July 2025 23:29, UK
World Matchplay Darts is one of the sport's biggest events of the year.
The tournament at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool will run from Saturday July 19 with the final taking place on the evening of Sunday July 27.
The Women's World Matchplay will take place earlier that day.
Every session will be live on Sky Sports with details of the matches below, plus the latest results.
World Matchplay Darts results
Saturday July 19 (1900-2300)
First Round x4
James Wade 10-3 Joe Cullen
Danny Noppert 10-2 Cameron Menzies
Luke Humphries 8-10 Gian van Veen
Nathan Aspinall 6-10 Wessel Nijman
World Matchplay Darts full schedule
Sunday July 20
Afternoon Session (1300-1700)
First Round x4
Damon Heta v Andrew Gilding
Rob Cross v Dirk van Duijvenbode
Peter Wright v Jermaine Wattimena
Dave Chisnall v Mike De Decker
Evening Session (1900-2300)
First Round x4
Gary Anderson v Luke Woodhouse
Jonny Clayton v Martin Schindler
Luke Littler v Ryan Searle
Stephen Bunting v Ryan Joyce
Monday July 21 (1900-2300)
First Round x4
Chris Dobey v Ricardo Pietreczko
Gerwyn Price v Daryl Gurney
Michael van Gerwen v Raymond van Barneveld
Ross Smith v Josh Rock
Tuesday July 22 (1900-0000)
Second Round x4 - Match Order TBC
Humphries/Van Veen v Noppert/Menzies
Aspinall/Nijman v Wade/Cullen
Bunting/Joyce v Anderson/Woodhouse
Clayton/Schindler v Chisnall/De Decker
Wednesday July 23 (1900-0000)
Second Round x4 - Match Order TBC
Littler/Searle v Wright/Wattimena
Heta/Gilding v Cross/Van Duijvenbode
Van Gerwen/Van Barneveld v Smith/Rock
Dobey/Pietreczko v Price/Gurney
Thursday July 24 (2000-2300)
Quarter-Finals x2
Friday July 25 (2000-2300)
Quarter-Finals x2
Saturday July 26 (2000-2300)
Semi-Finals
Sunday July 27
Afternoon Session (1300-1700)
Betfred Women's World Matchplay
Evening Session (2000-2200)
Betfred World Matchplay Final
World Matchplay Darts format
First Round Best of 19 legs
Second Round Best of 21 legs
Quarter-Finals Best of 31 legs
Semi-Finals Best of 33 legs
Final Best of 35 legs
World Matchplay Darts prize money
Winner £200,000
Runner-Up £100,000
Semi-Finalists £50,000
Quarter-Finalists £30,000
Second Round Losers £15,000
First Round Losers £10,000
Total £800,000
