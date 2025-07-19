World Matchplay Darts 2025: Results and latest scores as Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen headline Blackpool tournament

World Matchplay Darts is one of the sport's biggest events of the year.

The tournament at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool will run from Saturday July 19 with the final taking place on the evening of Sunday July 27.

The Women's World Matchplay will take place earlier that day.

Every session will be live on Sky Sports with details of the matches below, plus the latest results.

World Matchplay Darts results

Saturday July 19 (1900-2300)

First Round x4

James Wade 10-3 Joe Cullen

Danny Noppert 10-2 Cameron Menzies

Luke Humphries 8-10 Gian van Veen

Nathan Aspinall 6-10 Wessel Nijman

World Matchplay Darts full schedule

Sunday July 20

Afternoon Session (1300-1700)

First Round x4

Damon Heta v Andrew Gilding

Rob Cross v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Peter Wright v Jermaine Wattimena

Dave Chisnall v Mike De Decker

Evening Session (1900-2300)

First Round x4

Gary Anderson v Luke Woodhouse

Jonny Clayton v Martin Schindler

Luke Littler v Ryan Searle

Stephen Bunting v Ryan Joyce

Monday July 21 (1900-2300)

First Round x4

Chris Dobey v Ricardo Pietreczko

Gerwyn Price v Daryl Gurney

Michael van Gerwen v Raymond van Barneveld

Ross Smith v Josh Rock

Tuesday July 22 (1900-0000)

Second Round x4 - Match Order TBC

Humphries/Van Veen v Noppert/Menzies

Aspinall/Nijman v Wade/Cullen

Bunting/Joyce v Anderson/Woodhouse

Clayton/Schindler v Chisnall/De Decker

Wednesday July 23 (1900-0000)

Second Round x4 - Match Order TBC

Littler/Searle v Wright/Wattimena

Heta/Gilding v Cross/Van Duijvenbode

Van Gerwen/Van Barneveld v Smith/Rock

Dobey/Pietreczko v Price/Gurney

Thursday July 24 (2000-2300)

Quarter-Finals x2

Friday July 25 (2000-2300)

Quarter-Finals x2

Saturday July 26 (2000-2300)

Semi-Finals

Sunday July 27

Afternoon Session (1300-1700)

Betfred Women's World Matchplay

Evening Session (2000-2200)

Betfred World Matchplay Final

World Matchplay Darts format

First Round Best of 19 legs

Second Round Best of 21 legs

Quarter-Finals Best of 31 legs

Semi-Finals Best of 33 legs

Final Best of 35 legs

World Matchplay Darts prize money

Winner £200,000

Runner-Up £100,000

Semi-Finalists £50,000

Quarter-Finalists £30,000

Second Round Losers £15,000

First Round Losers £10,000

Total £800,000

