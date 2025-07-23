World Matchplay 2025: Luke Littler produces stunning comeback to scrape into quarters via tie-break

Luke Littler came from 7-2 down and won a staggering six legs in a row as he fought back to a dramatic 13-11 tie-break victory against Jermaine Wattimena to book his spot in the quarter-finals of the World Matchplay Darts in Blackpool.

It was the fifth meeting between the pair with the reigning world champion having won all four of their previous matches and, somehow, he got over the line on his favourite D10 to break Wattimena's throw and improve that statistic to 5-0 in his favour.

Wattimena ripped up the script in the opening session of the clash, racing into a sensational 4-0 lead before Littler could hit back with a tops, tops finish to take out 100 and get a leg on the board.

The Dutchman was not done there and found another burst of three legs on the spin to move 7-2 ahead, getting seven legs into a nine-darter with Littler unable to answer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler disappoints the Blackpool crowd after refusing to go for the big fish in attempt to leave an easier finish on his next visit.

"Calm down, I am still here!" were the words from Littler as he broke the throw to bring the score to 7-3 and that he certainly was as he picked up those monumental six legs in a row to go from five behind to 8-7 ahead.

However, Wattimena kept battling and as he managed to bring the score to 10-10 and the tie-break ensued, the drama reaching fever pitch with one having to win by two clear legs.

Littler held his throw twice and with the nerves jangling, he was afforded the opportunity to scrape to the win, pinning his favourite double and letting out a pressure-relieving celebration and pointing at the star on his shirt to show he is world champion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler speaks to Sky Sports' Polly James shortly after his thrilling tie-break victory over Jermaine Wattimena in the World Matchplay.

"I'm a world champion for a reason, I find these gears when I need it," Littler told Sky Sports.

"I've not felt pressure like that since the first round of the world championships.

"A bit nervous but the crowd was unbelievable and it's on to my third game here and I've won two of them.

"I want to get back on stage and right now I can't wait to be in the quarterfinal."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andrew Gilding provided some hilarious answers to Sky Sports' Polly James' questions after Goldfinger defeated Dirk van Duijvenbode 11-5 at the World Matchplay.

He will now play Andrew Gilding, who came up with a comprehensive 11-5 win over Dirk van Duijvenbode in the second round to secure consecutive quarter-final appearances in Blackpool.

Gilding was in imperious form as he raced into a 5-0 lead, a 100 average and a 55 per cent success rate on the doubles helping him over the line.

More to follow...

What's next at the World Matchplay?

Thursday July 24 at the World Matchplay sees the first two of our quarter-finals, live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 8pm.

In that session, Stephen Bunting takes on Jonny Clayton and James Wade plays Gian van Veen as they vie for semi-final spots.

Watch the World Matchplay live on Sky Sports from July 19-27 or stream without a contract.