World Matchplay 2025: Michael van Gerwen grinds out win against Raymond van Barneveld as Gerwyn Price triumphs in epic

Michael van Gerwen ground out a 10-6 win over Dutch rival Raymond van Barneveld in the first round of the World Matchplay as Gerwyn Price edged an ill-tempered epic against Daryl Gurney which finished with the pair exchanging angry handshakes.

Van Gerwen and Van Barneveld have met over 50 times on the PDC circuit but this one felt particularly different with both players under pressure to deliver something on the big stage, the world No 3 admitting he needed to show some "character" in the match against his old foe.

In their first TV meeting in four years, the two Dutch darting juggernauts got off to a shaky start, Van Barneveld somehow managing to go in at the first break just 3-2 behind despite averaging just over 80.

The topsy-turvy clash continued as both players had to rely on erratic darts, Van Gerwen's superior doubling helping him find a crucial break of throw that took him into a 6-4 lead.

The match seemed to spring into life as the 'Green Machine' got seven darts into a nine-darter but, as was the story of the contest, he then went bust twice to eventually lose the leg and bring the score to 8-5.

Despite that setback, it all became about Van Gerwen holding his throw which he did twice more to ensure he would continue on in the tournament he has won on three previous occasions.

"I was annoyed at my own game as I thought I could do better," Van Gerwen said.

"I think in only one leg he had the darts on the double before me and I should have taken advantage of that.

"When you make it difficult, it is a hard game, it is tough. It was a really tough one for me.

"We all know this is a tournament I love to play, I have won it three times before, it is intense.

"Everything is perfect but when you don't play perfect it is really annoying.

"We all know I am a winner, I don't like losing, I hate it. I think this could be the start of something really nice."

In the other standout tie, Price put in a sensational showing to beat Daryl Gurney for the second year running in Blackpool, sealing the deal 10-7 in an epic clash that ended with the two exchanging frosty words and a tense handshake.

It was an electric start from Price to take a 4-1 lead, two breaks of throw and a silky 114 checkout bringing out the 'Iceman' roar early in the game.

However, Gurney began to find some fight as he became irritated with Price and subsequently imitated his big roars and reactions, picking up three of the five legs on offer in the second session to claw the match back to 6-4.

Gurney continued his antics as Price remained silently steely, but as the Northern Irishman came up with a breathtaking 150 checkout to break throw in the 15th leg and move just 8-7 behind, Price fired straight back with a sensational 11-darter to put himself one leg from victory.

Price's sixth 180 then left him 81 for a huge victory, the 11th seed nailing D12 to hold off Gurney, a huge roar coming as feisty handshakes ensued, the Welshman quickly leaving the stage after giving some big celebrations to the crowd.

What's next at the World Matchplay?

The World Matchplay continues on Tuesday July 22 as the second round gets under way in Blackpool, live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 7pm.

The session sees Gian van Veen take on Danny Noppert, Wessel Nijman up against James Wade, Stephen Bunting play Gary Anderson, and Jonny Clayton vs Mike De Decker.

