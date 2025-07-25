World Matchplay 2025: Luke Littler sees off Andrew Gilding to book semi-final spot at Winter Gardens in Blackpool

Luke Littler is through to the semi-finals of the Betfred World Matchplay after holding off Andrew Gilding to claim a narrow 16-14 victory at the Winter Gardens.

The World Champion never trailed but had to fire a 103.91 average and 18 maximums to pull clear of Gilding, who exits the tournament at the quarter-final stage for the second successive year.

Littler edged the opening three sessions and briefly opened a five-leg advantage, only for Gilding to find a 72 checkout on the bullseye and take out a 160 finish as part of a run of three straight legs.

The world No 2 set a new record for most 180s in a World Matchplay quarter-final on his way to holding throw in the next, then responded to Gilding firing 81 and 127 checkouts by completing a dramatic victory with an 11-dart hold.

Littler next faces either Josh Rock or Gerwyn Price, who play later on Friday night, while Jonny Clayton and James Wade complete Saturday semi-final line-up.

How Littler edged Gilding to book semi-final spot

Littler was pushed hard from Gilding in the early exchanges, with the first seven legs going with throw, before 'The Nuke' took out a 90 checkout for an 11-dart break and won the next to open a three-leg cushion.

Gilding snatched the tenth - despite Littler opening with six perfect darts against the throw - and capitalised on wayward finishing from the world champion to break in the next, only for Littler to respond by winning the next two legs.

The pair traded 14-dart legs before Littler produced a stunning 140 finish, then recovered from Gilding claiming a scrappy next leg on D1 by winning the next two and opening a 12-8 buffer.

Gilding opened the next mini session with a 124 checkout but found himself on the verge of defeat when Littler made an 11-dart break and 14-dart hold, but Goldfinger extended the contest with a brilliant 160 and back-to-back legs.

The gap was cut back to just one leg when Gilding took out 81 on the bullseye and then delivered a 127 finish, before Littler signed off victory in style by nailing successive 180s on his way to an 11-darter.

Littler celebrates 'focused' win

Luke Littler, speaking to Sky Sports:

"That last leg I just had to stay focused and get over the line.

"He won a few on the bounce when I was sat on 15 legs but I just had to do a professional job in the end.

"I didn't really panic. Andrew started to win a few legs, but that last leg against the darts as well, I just had to get over the line. Andrews does what he does. He never goes out of rhythm. It's the same throw by throw and try and match him."

Former world champion John Part, reflecting on Litter's win:

"It was an incredible battle and it was mostly down to Andrew Gilding's stunning finishing. Two or three out of nowhere. The 160 was my favourite. It's just ludicrous.

"They both played very well and very similar in the quality. Really great for Luke. He was tested fully and he's still learning. He's developed a kind of tenacity. He had to focus to get the job done."

More to follow...

