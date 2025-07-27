Women's World Matchplay: Fallon Sherrock calls for expanded tournament at Winter Gardens in Blackpool

Fallon Sherrock has called for an expanded Women's World Matchplay tournament at Winter Gardens in Blackpool with more players and a longer format.

Sherrock failed to take advantage of 11 missed match darts in the fourth edition of the £25,000 event as Lisa Ashton triumphed in a gripping finale to clinch her maiden title at the Empress Ballroom on Sunday afternoon.

The eight-player field consists of players from the rolling 12-month PDC Women's Series rankings, in a star-studded cast and offers a top prize of £10,000, with the winner qualifying for November's Grand Slam of Darts and the 2026 World Darts Championship.

Image: Lisa Ashton became the third different winner of the Women's World Matchplay

Women's World Matchplay Finals

2025: (85.49) Ashton 6-5 Sherrock (89.61)



2024: (98.75) Greaves 6-3 Sherrock (87.60)



2023: (79.85) Greaves 6-1 Suzuki (72.12)



2022: (82.41) Sherrock 6-3 de Graaf (76.30)



'Sherrock, who won the tournament's inaugural staging in 2022, feels the standard of women's darts is at an all-time high and has called on organisers to expand the event.

"There's only eight women at the moment and I'd love to see more women," Sherrock said. "There are other women that could put on a good performance.

"There's women just underneath that just missed out who are quality players. Just expand it a little bit so we're not just playing like one afternoon and stuff.

"Maybe put it in with the men in between, to give us some opportunity just to showboat ourselves? Unless you know it's on a Sunday, people don't know about it."

Discussing the shorter format with the quarter-finals a race to four legs, semi-finals the first to five legs, and the final a best of 11 legs, the former Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finalist added: "I hate playing best of seven. As you've seen from my past games, I'm better off on a longer format. So I'm obviously going to say yes."

Lorraine Winstanley believes the Women's World Matchplay has overtaken Lakeside as the pinnacle of the women's darts calendar.

"I do love Lakeside," she said. "But for exposure and prestige, this has taken over. I'd say this is now the premier women's event.

"This is the opportunity to showcase the women's game on a big stage. With only eight players making it, you know you've done something right if you're here."

Winstanley is hopeful the Matchplay will grow, saying: "There's definitely room to increase the field here to 16. And I'd love to see more integration - not competing against the men, but having more women's events alongside. The UK Open, for instance, could host a women's tournament alongside the men's."

Sky Sports' Laura Turner has been impressed with some of the youngsters coming through after two-time former Lakeside champion Mikuru Suzuki and Aileen de Graaf failed to qualify for this year's tournament.

"Year on year, the standard is improving and we have two debutants in the field in Kirsi Viinikainen and Gemma Hayter," said the pundit.

"Both have picked up titles on tour this and despite Greaves' dominance, there is a variety of quality female darters making the latter stages of events."

Ashton saw off Robyn Byrne and reigning champion Greaves on her way to glory, before sneaking past Sherrock to etch her name into Women's World Matchplay history.

"I'm so, so happy," reflected an emotional Ashton. "I have to say a huge thank you to the crowd who supported me and got me through that today. I'm lost for words.

"My form has been a bit up and down, but today it all clicked. I never gave up and I've finally done it!

"Me and Fallon both just play our own games. We push each other on and I think it was a great advert for ladies' darts."

"I'm quite proud of myself," insisted Sherrock, who has reached the final in three of her four appearances at the Winter Gardens.

"I think I've played better here than I have in the last few months, so whatever I'm doing is working.

"I feel like every time me and Lisa play we bring the best out of each other, and she played really well today."

