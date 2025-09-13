World Series of Darts Finals schedule and results: Luke Littler beaten by Michael van Gerwen in Final
Full results for the 2025 World Series of Darts Finals as Luke Littler's attempt to defend the title ended in a final defeat to Michael van Gerwen; Gerwyn Price and Josh Rock were the beaten semi-finalists
Sunday 14 September 2025 21:51, UK
Luke Littler came within one victory of retaining his Jack's Casino World Series of Darts Finals title after losing out to Michael van Gerwen in Amsterdam.
The 32-player event in Amsterdam ran from Friday 12 September to Sunday 14 September with the winner scooping the £80,000 top prize and the total prize pot standing at £400,000.
Littler, winner of back-to-back World Series events in Australia and New Zealand in August, beat Michael Smith 11-4 in the 2024 World Series finale but lost out to MVG as the Dutchman ended a two-year wait for a PDC title.
PDC World Series of Darts winners 2025
- Bahrain Masters: Stephen Bunting
- Dutch Masters: Rob Cross
- Nordic Masters: Stephen Bunting
- US Masters: Luke Humphries
- Poland Masters: Gerwyn Price
- Australian Masters: Luke Littler
- New Zealand Masters: Luke Littler
- World Series Finals Michael van Gerwen
Littler beat Gerwyn Price in the last four to set up a finale against Michael van Gerwen, who defeated Josh Rock in his semi-final.
World Series of Darts Finals results
Friday's first round results
- Kevin Doets 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena
- Krzysztof Ratajski 3-6 Josh Rock
- Damon Heta 6-1 Joe Cullen
- Mike De Decker 6-3 Gabriel Clemens
- Luke Humphries 6-5 James Wade
- Wessel Nijman 5-6 Michael van Gerwen
- Stephen Bunting 4-6 Danny Noppert
- Rob Cross 6-3 Haupai Puha
Saturday's first round results
- Chris Dobey 6-2 Luke Woodhouse
- Cameron Menzies 6-3 Peter Wright
- Jonny Tata 4-6 Ross Smith
- Cor Dekker 5-6 Raymond van Barneveld
- Gerwyn Price 6-1 Danny Lauby
- Luke Littler 6-4 Simon Whitlock
- Jonny Clayton 6-0 Jason Brandon
- Nathan Aspinall 2-6 Dave Chisnal
Saturday's second round results
- Mike De Decker 6-4 Damon Heta
- Danny Noppert 0-6 Josh Rock
- Luke Humphries 6-4 Kevin Doets
- Rob Cross 5-6 Michael van Gerwen
- Gerwyn Price 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld
- Chris Dobey 6-1 Cameron Menzies
- Luke Littler 6-4 Jonny Clayton
- Dave Chisnall 4-6 Ross Smith
Quarter-finals
- Mike De Decker 6-10 Josh Rock
- Luke Humphires 5-10 Michael van Gerwen
- Luke Littler 10-8 Ross Smith
- Gerwyn Price 10-8 Chris Dobey
Semi-finals
- Josh Rock 6-11 Michael van Gerwen
- Luke Littler 11-10 Gerwyn Price
Final
Live darts is back on Sky Sports from October 6-12 as the BoyleSports World Grand Prix is held in Leicester.