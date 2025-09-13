World Series of Darts Finals schedule and results: Luke Littler beaten by Michael van Gerwen in Final

Luke Littler came within one victory of retaining his Jack's Casino World Series of Darts Finals title after losing out to Michael van Gerwen in Amsterdam.

The 32-player event in Amsterdam ran from Friday 12 September to Sunday 14 September with the winner scooping the £80,000 top prize and the total prize pot standing at £400,000.

Littler, winner of back-to-back World Series events in Australia and New Zealand in August, beat Michael Smith 11-4 in the 2024 World Series finale but lost out to MVG as the Dutchman ended a two-year wait for a PDC title.

PDC World Series of Darts winners 2025 Bahrain Masters: Stephen Bunting

Stephen Bunting Dutch Masters: Rob Cross

Rob Cross Nordic Masters: Stephen Bunting

Stephen Bunting US Masters: Luke Humphries

Luke Humphries Poland Masters: Gerwyn Price

Gerwyn Price Australian Masters: Luke Littler

Luke Littler New Zealand Masters: Luke Littler

Luke Littler World Series Finals Michael van Gerwen

Littler beat Gerwyn Price in the last four to set up a finale against Michael van Gerwen, who defeated Josh Rock in his semi-final.

World Series of Darts Finals results

Friday's first round results

Kevin Doets 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Krzysztof Ratajski 3-6 Josh Rock

Damon Heta 6-1 Joe Cullen

Mike De Decker 6-3 Gabriel Clemens

Luke Humphries 6-5 James Wade

Wessel Nijman 5-6 Michael van Gerwen

Stephen Bunting 4-6 Danny Noppert

Rob Cross 6-3 Haupai Puha

Saturday's first round results

Chris Dobey 6-2 Luke Woodhouse

Cameron Menzies 6-3 Peter Wright

Jonny Tata 4-6 Ross Smith

Cor Dekker 5-6 Raymond van Barneveld

Gerwyn Price 6-1 Danny Lauby

Luke Littler 6-4 Simon Whitlock

Jonny Clayton 6-0 Jason Brandon

Nathan Aspinall 2-6 Dave Chisnal

Saturday's second round results

Mike De Decker 6-4 Damon Heta

Danny Noppert 0-6 Josh Rock

Luke Humphries 6-4 Kevin Doets

Rob Cross 5-6 Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld

Chris Dobey 6-1 Cameron Menzies

Luke Littler 6-4 Jonny Clayton

Dave Chisnall 4-6 Ross Smith

Quarter-finals

Mike De Decker 6-10 Josh Rock

Luke Humphires 5-10 Michael van Gerwen

Luke Littler 10-8 Ross Smith

Gerwyn Price 10-8 Chris Dobey

Semi-finals

Josh Rock 6-11 Michael van Gerwen

Luke Littler 11-10 Gerwyn Price

Final

