World Series of Darts Finals schedule and results: Luke Littler into quarter-finals as Luke Humphries faces Michael van Gerwen
Full schedule for the 2025 World Series of Darts Finals as Luke Littler attempts to defend the title; Littler will take on Ross Smith in the quarter-finals; Luke Humphries is set to take on Michael van Gerwen for a semi-final spot
Saturday 13 September 2025 22:03, UK
Luke Littler will continue his defence of the Jack's Casino World Series of Darts Finals title against Ross Smith in the quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.
The 32-player event in Amsterdam runs from Friday to Sunday with the winner scooping the £80,000 top prize and the total prize pot standing at £400,000.
Littler, the winner of back-to-back World Series events in Australia and New Zealand in August, beat Michael Smith 11-4 in the 2024 World Series finale.
The teenager is seeded second in the Netherlands after finishing behind Stephen Bunting in the World Series rankings.
The quarter-finals will take place on Sunday after noon with the semi-finals and final on Sunday evening.
World Series of Darts Finals schedule and results
All times UK and Ireland
Friday's first round results
- Kevin Doets 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena
- Krzysztof Ratajski 3-6 Josh Rock
- Damon Heta 6-1 Joe Cullen
- Mike De Decker 6-3 Gabriel Clemens
- Luke Humphries 6-5 James Wade
- Wessel Nijman 5-6 Michael van Gerwen
- Stephen Bunting 4-6 Danny Noppert
- Rob Cross 6-3 Haupai Puha
Saturday's first round results
- Chris Dobey 6-2 Luke Woodhouse
- Cameron Menzies 6-3 Peter Wright
- Jonny Tata 4-6 Ross Smith
- Cor Dekker 5-6 Raymond van Barneveld
- Gerwyn Price 6-1 Danny Lauby
- Luke Littler 6-4 Simon Whitlock
- Jonny Clayton 6-0 Jason Brandon
- Nathan Aspinall 2-6 Dave Chisnal
Saturday's second round results
- Mike De Decker 6-4 Damon Heta
- Danny Noppert 0-6 Josh Rock
- Luke Humphries 6-4 Kevin Doets
- Rob Cross 5-6 Michael van Gerwen
- Gerwyn Price 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld
- Chris Dobey 6-1 Cameron Menzies
- Luke Littler 6-4 Jonny Clayton
- Dave Chisnall 4-6 Ross Smith
Quarter-finals
Sunday September 14 (from 11.45am)
- Mike De Decker vs Josh Rock
- Luke Humphires vs Michael van Gerwen
- Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey
- Luke Littler vs Ross Smith
Semi-finals and final
Sunday September 14 (from 6pm)
- TBC vs TBC
- TBC vs TBC
- TBC vs TBC
