World Series of Darts Finals schedule and results: Luke Littler into quarter-finals as Luke Humphries faces Michael van Gerwen

Luke Littler will continue his defence of the Jack's Casino World Series of Darts Finals title against Ross Smith in the quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.

The 32-player event in Amsterdam runs from Friday to Sunday with the winner scooping the £80,000 top prize and the total prize pot standing at £400,000.

Littler, the winner of back-to-back World Series events in Australia and New Zealand in August, beat Michael Smith 11-4 in the 2024 World Series finale.

PDC World Series of Darts winners 2025 Bahrain Masters: Stephen Bunting

Stephen Bunting Dutch Masters: Rob Cross

Rob Cross Nordic Masters: Stephen Bunting

Stephen Bunting US Masters: Luke Humphries

Luke Humphries Poland Masters: Gerwyn Price

Gerwyn Price Australian Masters: Luke Littler

Luke Littler New Zealand Masters: Luke Littler

Luke Littler World Series Finals ? (September 12-14)

The teenager is seeded second in the Netherlands after finishing behind Stephen Bunting in the World Series rankings.

The quarter-finals will take place on Sunday after noon with the semi-finals and final on Sunday evening.

World Series of Darts Finals schedule and results

All times UK and Ireland

Friday's first round results

Kevin Doets 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Krzysztof Ratajski 3-6 Josh Rock

Damon Heta 6-1 Joe Cullen

Mike De Decker 6-3 Gabriel Clemens

Luke Humphries 6-5 James Wade

Wessel Nijman 5-6 Michael van Gerwen

Stephen Bunting 4-6 Danny Noppert

Rob Cross 6-3 Haupai Puha

Saturday's first round results

Chris Dobey 6-2 Luke Woodhouse

Cameron Menzies 6-3 Peter Wright

Jonny Tata 4-6 Ross Smith

Cor Dekker 5-6 Raymond van Barneveld

Gerwyn Price 6-1 Danny Lauby

Luke Littler 6-4 Simon Whitlock

Jonny Clayton 6-0 Jason Brandon

Nathan Aspinall 2-6 Dave Chisnal

Saturday's second round results

Mike De Decker 6-4 Damon Heta

Danny Noppert 0-6 Josh Rock

Luke Humphries 6-4 Kevin Doets

Rob Cross 5-6 Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld

Chris Dobey 6-1 Cameron Menzies

Luke Littler 6-4 Jonny Clayton

Dave Chisnall 4-6 Ross Smith

Quarter-finals

Sunday September 14 (from 11.45am)

Mike De Decker vs Josh Rock

Luke Humphires vs Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey

Luke Littler vs Ross Smith

Semi-finals and final

Sunday September 14 (from 6pm)

TBC vs TBC

TBC vs TBC

TBC vs TBC

Live darts is back on Sky Sports from October 6-12 as the BoyleSports World Grand Prix is held in Leicester.