World Series of Darts Finals: Luke Littler fights back to book quarter-final spot as Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen set up clash

Luke Littler fought back against Jonny Clayton for a 6-4 win to book his spot in the quarter-finals of the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam.

'The Ferret' had got off to a terrific start to take three legs on the bounce and looked like he was going to cruise through. However, reigning champion Littler then took a remarkable five legs in a row to take control of the encounter.

With the match finely poised at 5-4, both players floundered on the doubles, with Littler eventually taking out D8 to get over the line.

"It was not easy for and I can pull myself out of situations, I know I can do it," Littler told ITV Sport.

"I would rather get off to a good start, but Jonny did there… I managed to get over the line.

"I am just glad to get through these two today and get to the longer format tomorrow.

"I just can't wait, longer format, and hopefully I can start well."

He faces Ross Smith, who came through 6-4 in a topsy-turvy encounter with Dave Chisnall. 'Chizzy' missed too many key opportunities on the doubles to take the game all the way.

Michael van Gerwen found three ton-plus finishes to win a 6-5 final-leg thriller against Rob Cross to set up a quarter-final showdown with Luke Humphries.

The brilliant contest was continuously swinging, with MVG breaking the throw in the fifth leg as he took out 92 with a double-double finish for a 3-2 lead.

Cross managed to fight back but then from 4-4, the Dutchman took out a 108 checkout, 122 on the bullseye, then 111 on tops in the deciding leg to send the Amsterdam crowd wild.

Humphries showed why he is world no 1 with a 6-4 victory over Kevin Doets.

'Cool Hand' found a 101.87 average in a match that did not go all his way. A total of three breaks of throw plus a sensation double-double out on 129 saw him into the quarters.

Gerwyn Price overcame a strong start from Raymond van Barneveld to wrap up a 6-4 victory.

'Barney' looked in the zone and in control early in proceedings, but the crucial moment then arrived in the seventh leg as the Iceman found the pivotal break of throw with 81 on the bullseye, holds and his strong 67 per cent on the doubles then enough to get him over the line and into the last eight.

He plays 'Hollywood' Chris Dobey who secured a 6-1 win over Cameron Menzies despite some terrible doubling. The Scotsman put in the worst average ever at the World Series Finals with just over 66.

Josh Rock put on a show as he whitewashed Danny Noppert 6-0 in the second round, with the contest remarkably taking only nine minutes.

Rock did not give the Dutchman any room to manoeuvre. A 107.36 average, seven 180s, and 50 per cent on the doubles sealed the deal.

He will now face Mike De Decker, who booked his spot in the quarter-finals with a clinical 6-4 win over Damon Heta. His strong start with two breaks of throw meant the Australian was chasing for the entire encounter.

What happened in the afternoon session?

Littler's defence of his World Series of Darts title started in unconvincing fashion as he scraped through his first-round match with a 6-4 win over Simon Whitlock. The world champion required a 120 checkout to survive in the eighth leg before securing the only break of the game in the next leg, brilliantly hitting D18 twice to take out 92.

Van Barneveld survived six match darts before winning a last-leg decider against Cor Dekker in controversial fashion while Price needed just over 13 minutes to beat the USA's Danny Lauby 6-1.

Clayton started his day by whitewashing Jason Brandon 6-0 and Chisnall beat Nathan Aspinall to set up his second-round match with Ross Smith, who saw off the spirited New Zealand player Jonny Tata 6-4.

Dobey won the opening game of the day 6-2 against Luke Woodhouse, while former world champion Peter Wright suffered an early exit in a 6-3 loss to Menzies.

Saturday's afternoon results

First round results

Chris Dobey 6-2 Luke Woodhouse

Cameron Menzies 6-3 Peter Wright

Jonny Tata 4-6 Ross Smith

Cor Dekker 5-6 Raymond van Barneveld

Gerwyn Price 6-1 Danny Lauby

Luke Littler 6-4 Simon Whitlock

Jonny Clayton 6-0 Jason Brandon

Nathan Aspinall 2-6 Dave Chisnal

Saturday's evening results

Round two results

Mike De Decker 6-4 Damon Heta

Danny Noppert 0-6 Josh Rock

Luke Humphries 6-4 Kevin Doets

Rob Cross 5-6 Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld

Chris Dobey 6-1 Cameron Menzies

Luke Littler 6-4 Jonny Clayton

Dave Chisnall 4-6 Ross Smith

Quarter-finals

Sunday September 14 (from 11.45am)

Mike De Decker vs Josh Rock

Luke Humphries vs Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey

Luke Littler vs Ross Smith

Semi-finals and final

Sunday September 14 (from 6pm)

TBC vs TBC

TBC vs TBC

TBC vs TBC

Live darts is back on Sky Sports from October 6-12 as the BoyleSports World Grand Prix is held in Leicester.