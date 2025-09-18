 Skip to content

Luke Littler posts fake 'darts retirement' video on social media

Luke Littler posts video on X claiming he is "taking a step back" from darts; reigning world champion is in action in the Hungarian Darts Trophy this weekend; watch the BoyleSports World Grand Prix live on Sky Sports from October 6-12 at the Mattioli Arena, Leicester

Thursday 18 September 2025 21:41, UK

Darts sensation and reigning world champion Luke Littler posted a cryptic video on his social media channels seemingly announcing he is taking some time away from darts

Luke Littler has posted a video on social media claiming he is "taking a step back" from darts although the announcement is not as straightforward as it seems.

The reigning world champion is in the field for the Hungarian Darts Trophy this weekend, but put a clip on his X account in which he claims he is walking away from darts.

In the 50-second video, Littler says: "I've had an awesome career, I couldn't ask much better for myself. It's been full on for two years and I've done many great things.

"Winning the Premier League at the age of 17 on debut, the nine-darters on telly, winning the World Championship at 18, being the youngest to do it.

"I just want to say thanks to my fans. The support over the past two years has been phenomenal. It will shock some people that I'm taking a step back. It's not been an easy decision, now I want to focus on something that I really, really love."

But at the end of the clip, Littler can be heard saying "do you think they'll fall for it?".

Also See:

Littler will face either Joe Cullen or Lukas Wenig in Budapest on Saturday evening.

How the internet reacted to Littler's 'retirement'

