Hungarian Darts Trophy: Nathan Aspinall sets up huge Luke Humphries clash in round two in Budapest

Nathan Aspinall will take on world No 1 Luke Humphries in round two of the Hungarian Darts Trophy while Luke Littler will play Joe Cullen.

Aspinall opened his bid for a third European Tour title of the year with a comprehensive six-leg blitz of Hungarian World Cup star Levente Sarai, sealing the deal with a magical 164 checkout on the bull.

"I'm really happy with that performance," admitted Aspinall, who finished with an average of 101.33 to set up a showdown with Humphries.

"Every time me and Luke play we have fantastic games, and he's world No 1 for a reason. He's a fantastic dart player, but so am I, and I believe I can do the job."

The Stockport star was one of 16 players to set up round-two ties against the seeded representatives, following a dramatic opening day of action at the MVM Dome.

Cullen and Littler will go head to head in another blockbuster tussle, after 2022 champion Cullen survived three match darts against Lukas Wenig to begin his bid for further glory in Hungary.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge," insisted Cullen, also a winner on the PDC ProTour earlier this month.

"Luke is obviously an unbelievable player, but I've beaten him this year and on my day I can beat anybody, so bring it on."

Matthew Dennant will play reigning champion Michael van Gerwen on Saturday evening, having claimed the scalp of 2023 UK Open winner Andrew Gilding in the opening game of the tournament.

Gilding was one of several high-profile casualties on day one in Budapest, as Dutch quartet Gian van Veen, Wessel Nijman, Dirk van Duijvenbode and Jermaine Wattimena all crashed out.

Van Veen averaged almost 106 and landed six 180s in a compelling tie against Niko Springer, although the unflappable German pinned six of his eight attempts at double to celebrate a clinical 6-3 triumph.

Darren Beveridge and Tom Bissell overcame Nijman and Van Duijvenbode respectively to register maiden wins on the European Tour stage, before Wattimena was beaten in a decider by French trailblazer Thibault Tricole.

However, Raymond van Barneveld will renew his rivalry with 2023 champion Dave Chisnall after making a winning start in the Hungarian capital.

The Dutch legend ran out a convincing 6-2 winner against Hungary's former World Series representative Nandor Major, as he preserved his hopes of qualifying for next month's World Grand Prix and European Championship.

In the same section of the draw, Richard Veenstra advanced to a meeting with 2021 champion Gerwyn Price, after averaging 97 to complete a 6-3 success against Development Tour leader Cam Crabtree.

Rob Owen produced a terrific display of his own in Budapest, defying a ton-plus average from Ryan Searle to prevail in a last-leg decider and book a clash with Dutch No 2 Danny Noppert on Saturday.

Luke Woodhouse will take on fifth-seed James Wade after surviving a scare against home favourite Andras Borbely, who produced a spectacular 170 checkout in his 6-4 defeat to the Bewdley-born star.

Ryan Joyce also excelled in the finishing department, landing two ton-plus checkouts during his 6-2 win over European champion Ritchie Edhouse to set up a showdown against Germany's Martin Schindler.

Schindler's compatriot Ricardo Pietreczko will lock horns with an in-form Josh Rock following his crushing 6-1 victory over Jim Williams, which culminated with a majestic 146 checkout.

World Cup champion Daryl Gurney produced a show-stopping 140 finish to dispatch Leon Weber by the same scoreline, and he will now go head to head with Rob Cross in one of Saturday's stand-out encounters.

Kim Huybrechts swept aside Danish debutant Andreas Hyllgaardhus, while Cameron Menzies returned to winning ways courtesy of an emphatic 6-1 victory over Hungary's Nandor Pres.

2025 Hungarian Darts Trophy schedule and results

Friday September 19

Round One

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Matthew Dennant 6-4 Andrew Gilding

Cameron Menzies 6-1 Nandor Pres

Ryan Joyce 6-2 Ritchie Edhouse

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-1 Jim Williams

Kim Huybrechts 6-2 Andreas Hyllgaardhus

Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Andras Borbely

Darren Beveridge 6-2 Wessel Nijman

Tom Bissell 6-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Evening Session

Jermaine Wattimena 6-5 Thibault Tricole

Ryan Searle 6-5 Rob Owen

Daryl Gurney 6-2 Leon Weber

Raymond van Barneveld 6-1 Nandor Major

Richard Veenstra 6-3 Cam Crabtree

Joe Cullen 6-5 Lukas Wenig

Gian van Veen 3-6 Niko Springer

Nathan Aspinall 6-0 Levente Sarai

Saturday September 20

Round Two

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Martin Schindler vs Ryan Joyce

Ross Smith vs Cameron Menzies

Danny Noppert vs Rob Owen

Chris Dobey vs Darren Beveridge

Rob Cross vs Daryl Gurney

James Wade vs Luke Woodhouse

Peter Wright vs Kim Huybrechts

Dave Chisnall vs Raymond van Barneveld

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Damon Heta vs Niko Springer

Gerwyn Price vs Richard Veenstra

Michael van Gerwen vs Matthew Dennant

Luke Littler vs Joe Cullen

Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall

Stephen Bunting vs Thibault Tricole

Josh Rock vs Ricardo Pietreczko

Mike De Decker vs Tom Bissell

Sunday September 21

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Round Three

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

