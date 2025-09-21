Hungarian Darts Trophy: Niko Springer wins first Euro Tour title after Luke Littler exits in Budapest semi-finals
Niko Springer beat Danny Noppert 8-7 to win his first PDC title and Euro Tour crown; the German saw off Luke Humphries in the quarters and Josh Rock in the semis; watch the BoyleSports World Grand Prix live on Sky Sports from October 6-12 at Leicester's Mattioli Arena
Sunday 21 September 2025 22:23, UK
Niko Springer produced an incredible run as he beat Danny Noppert 8-7 in a dramatic final to win the Hungarian Darts Trophy in Budapest.
The victory gave the German his first Euro Tour title in his first year on the PDC circuit and saw him take home the £30,000 winner's cheque while providing a huge boost to his chances of being in the World Grand Prix next month.
Springer's defeat of Noppert concluded a sensational showing from the 25-year-old having already beaten Gian van Veen, Damon Heta, Rob Cross, Luke Humphries and Josh Rock to make the final.
It was the fifth edition of the tournament in the MVM Dome and the fifth different winner, Springer joining Gerwyn Price, Joe Cullen, Dave Chisnall and Michael van Gerwen on the honours' board.
The final was a tense, hard-fought encounter with a maiden Euro Tour title on the line for both players, the match going with the throw until Dutchman Noppert managed to find a break to move 3-2 ahead.
Springer then hit a huge 120 checkout for a break of throw to level the game at 5-5, but Noppert did not give up as he broke straight back, the German coming again for a third break in a row to move the game to 6-6.
From there, with the match level at 7-7, the final went to a last-leg decider for a third year in a row, Springer clinching his monumental moment on double eight.
"I am over the moon to be honest," Springer said. "It was a tough game. I took my chances and I am very happy, I can't believe it.
"I think we both just wanted to win the game. I don't think I have any more words I am just so happy."
Springer came through an almighty last-leg decider against Josh Rock to make it into his second Euro Tour final of 2025, clinching the match on D4 against the odds.
There was nothing separating the pair in what was a high-quality encounter, the German getting eight darts into a nine-darter in the eighth leg before missing D12 as he levelled the game at 4-4.
Rock managed to break back with a brilliant 126 checkout before holding his throw to bring the game to 6-6 but Springer showed nerves of steel to keep his scoring up and get over the line.
Unseeded Springer started his night with a shock upset win against world no 1 Luke Humphries in their first meeting, clinching a tough 6-4 success with back-to-back 11-darters.
Noppert booked his spot in the final with a scrappy 7-4 win over world champion Luke Littler, both players misfiring in a topsy-turvy encounter.
Noppert's highlight came as he broke with a 132 finish via bull, bull, D16 in the ninth leg to move 6-3 up. Littler's 145 in the next leg offered a glimpse of his power but it was not enough as the Dutchman eventually clinched the match on D10.
He had started his evening with a high-quality 6-2 win over Chris Dobey, a 66 per cent success rate on the doubles putting him on top despite Dobey averaging 104.21.
Meanwhile, Littler had made it through to the semi-finals via a bye due to Gerwyn Price withdrawing from the quarter-finals through illness.
Rock also made it five quarter-final wins in a row with a comprehensive 6-2 defeat of James Wade, his power scoring superior as 'The Machine' suffered a rare bad day at the office.
2025 Hungarian Darts Trophy
Saturday September 20
Round Two Results
Afternoon session
Martin Schindler 6-2 Ryan Joyce
Cameron Menzies 6-4 Ross Smith
Danny Noppert 6-5 Rob Owen
Chris Dobey 6-3 Darren Beveridge
Rob Cross 6-3 Daryl Gurney
James Wade 6-3 Luke Woodhouse
Kim Huybrechts 6-5 Peter Wright
Raymond van Barneveld 6-1 Dave Chisnall
Evening session
Niko Springer 6-1 Damon Heta
Gerwyn Price 6-2 Richard Veenstra
Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Matthew Dennant
Luke Littler 6-1 Joe Cullen
Luke Humphries 6-4 Nathan Aspinall
Thibault Tricole 6-5 Stephen Bunting
Josh Rock 6-3 Ricardo Pietreczko
Mike De Decker 6-2 Tom Bissell
Sunday September 21
Afternoon session
Round Three
Chris Dobey 6-5 Cameron Menzies
Danny Noppert 6-5 Michael van Gerwen
Gerwyn Price 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld
Luke Littler 6-2 Martin Schindler
James Wade 6-2 Kim Huybrechts
Josh Rock 6-3 Thibault Tricole
Niko Springer 6-3 Rob Cross
Luke Humphries 6-1 Mike De Decker
Evening session
Quarter-Finals
Chris Dobey 2-6 Danny Noppert
Gerwyn Price (withdrew) v Luke Littler
James Wade 2-6 Josh Rock
Niko Springer 6-4 Luke Humphries
Semi-finals
Danny Noppert 7-4 Luke Littler
Josh Rock 6-7 Niko Springer
Final
Danny Noppert 6-7 Niko Springer
